UNCG falls to Chattanooga in SoCon softball title game

The top-seeded UNCG softball team fell in eight innings to third-seeded Chattanooga 9-7 on Saturday in the Southern Conference championship game at UNCG Softball Stadium.

Grad student Makenna Matthijs, senior Delaney Cumbie and junior Morgan Scott were named to the SoCon All-Tournament Team.

In the loss, UNCG reached 100 home run mark for the season. The 100th shot was delivered by Jordan Gontram, her 19th of the season and the 53rd of her career.

Gontram crushed a two-run home run in the bottom of the fourth. Cumbie followed with her own two-run bomb in the bottom of the fifth and Maxwell hit out the Spartans' third home run in as many innings in the sixth.

For the Mocs, Adison Keylon and Armour hit solo homers in the top of the eighth for their first lead of the game, 9-7.

The Spartans concluded the season with a 39-18 overall record and a 16-2 Southern Conference mark, winning their fifth straight regular-season title. This season was also the seventh one under the direction of 10th-year head coach Janelle Breneman that the Spartans reached the 30-win or higher mark.