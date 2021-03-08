 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UNCG going to NCAA Tournament after winning Southern Conference Tournament championship
0 comments

UNCG going to NCAA Tournament after winning Southern Conference Tournament championship

{{featured_button_text}}
SoCon MBB 2021 UNCG Mercer (copy)

UNCG's Isaiah Miller putting up a shot during the first half against Mercer.

 WOODY MARSHALL, NEWS & RECORD

UNCG is returning to the NCAA Tournament. A late 8-0 run, with six points coming from league player of the year Isaiah Miller, helped push the top-seeded Spartans past Mercer 69-61 on Monday night at Harrah's Cherokee Center in Asheville.

Stars

Mercer

Felipe Haase: 13 points, 10 rebounds.

James Glisson: 16 points, nine rebounds.

Leon Ayers: 16 points.

UNCG

Isaiah Miller: 25 points, 11 rebounds, six assists.

Keyshaun Langley: 15 points (3-for-7 FG).

Highlights

What they're saying

"Isaiah made a couple of big-time shots down the stretch. I don't know if they were quality shots. But he knocked in a couple of really difficult shots, and we got a couple of stops. Our defense was much better in the second half." – UNCG coach Wes Miller.

"Especially if you're not going to make your free throws. You better get stops. We buckled down and guarded in the last 10 mintues of the game. They got a couple of pretty quality looks, too ... so that's not all us. We were really good defensively in the second half. We were flying around, getting deflections, causing turnovers. I was pleased with our defensive effort down the stretch." – Miller.

"I'm speechless. Anybody that knows me, that doesn't happen often. I don't know how to put it into words. Very emotional. This pandemic has been challenging on everybody in the world. It's been really challenging on these young people that have sacrificed so much to play this game. To see them accomplish something that's a dream; I'm just so proud. ... The good news is we're not done; we get to go to the NCAA Tournament and get back on the national stage like we were here the last two nights." – Miller.

"I didn't realize App won; I'm thrilled for Dustin (Kerns, head coach). To hear that some other guys have some chances. We have a huge rivalry with North Carolina A&T being so close. But we pull for each other when we're not playing each other. That's the kind of relationship I have with their coaching staff and our players – we've got brothers on teams. We're going to be Aggies when they take the floor. But they call it the Hoop State for a reason. The high school basketball, the grass-roots basketball, the college basketball – it's as good as anywhere in the country, and I'll say that forever." – Miller.

Notable

UNCG played in the NCAA Tournament in 1996, 2001 and 2018 after winning league tournament championship games.

 UNCG is 14-3 since a loss to Wofford on Jan. 9.

 Appalachian State, a former Southern Conference member, will join UNCG in the NCAA after beating Georgia State on Monday night to win the Sun Belt Conference. The Mountaineers (17-11) lost four of their last five games after a COVID pause of about three weeks in February but won four games in four days in Pensacola, Fla. Elon will play on Tuesday night for the CAA Tournament title and an NCAA bid, and A&T would need just two wins to claim the MEAC championship and that league's automatic bid.

 Mercer was trying to win a fourth game in four days after defeated Samford, Wofford and VMI to reach the final.

Records

Mercer: 18-11.

UNCG: 21-8.

Eddie Wooten is sports editor of the Winston-Salem Journal and the News & Record in Greensboro.

Have something to say? Email Eddie at eddie.wooten@greensboro.com or ewooten@wsjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter at @EddieWootenNR.

Click here to learn more about subscribing to the Journal, and click here to sign up for the Journal's newsletters.

Click here to learn about subscribing to the News & Record, and click here to sign up for the News & Record's newsletters.

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis: Djokovic wins record-extending ninth Australian Open

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News