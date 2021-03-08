UNCG going to NCAA Tournament after winning Southern Conference Tournament championship

UNCG is returning to the NCAA Tournament. A late 8-0 run, with six points coming from league player of the year Isaiah Miller, helped push the top-seeded Spartans past Mercer 69-61 on Monday night at Harrah's Cherokee Center in Asheville.
Stars
Mercer
Felipe Haase: 13 points, 10 rebounds.
James Glisson: 16 points, nine rebounds.
Leon Ayers: 16 points.
UNCG
Isaiah Miller: 25 points, 11 rebounds, six assists.
Keyshaun Langley: 15 points (3-for-7 FG).
Highlights
All day Zay at the buzzer again! This fadeaway jumper puts him at 24 on the evening.— UNCG Basketball (@UNCGBasketball) March 9, 2021
Spartans lead by 7! #letsgoG pic.twitter.com/efzJ92yx6D
.@thekeylangley lands another clutch 3 as we come out of the media timeout. Spartans lead by 2. #letsgoG pic.twitter.com/oQQoNVyCLV— UNCG Basketball (@UNCGBasketball) March 9, 2021
.@Nike_Beast23 with another huge dunk in the @SoConSports Tournament! 💪🔥— UNCG Basketball (@UNCGBasketball) March 9, 2021
This one puts us up 3 in a nail-biter. #letsgoG pic.twitter.com/BOBPTJUI7d
.@THEKEYLANGLEY WITH RANGE! 🎯— UNCG Basketball (@UNCGBasketball) March 9, 2021
Langley nails a deep 3 at the buzzer to put us up by 5.#letsgoG pic.twitter.com/l7XZtvX0iO
.@Nike_Beast23 does it again at the buzzer for 3! 🚨— UNCG Basketball (@UNCGBasketball) March 9, 2021
Spartans head into the locker room with a 1pt lead over the Bears! 33-32, UNCG.
This is Miller's 5th first-half buzzer beater of the season.#letsgoG pic.twitter.com/npb4v8EXKe
Khyre Thompson for the lead! Spartans are up by 3 points headed into the final few minutes of the half. #letsgoG pic.twitter.com/NEv6wrViEV— UNCG Basketball (@UNCGBasketball) March 9, 2021
.@Nike_Beast23 hits a spin move and jumper and we're even again in a back and forth battle here in Asheville! #letsgoG pic.twitter.com/Fn1PEmaw9O— UNCG Basketball (@UNCGBasketball) March 9, 2021
.@Hayden_Koval drains a 3 of his own off the inbound play! Spartans lead again at 15-13 as we head to a media timeout. #letsgoG pic.twitter.com/6GvDCaMjjZ— UNCG Basketball (@UNCGBasketball) March 9, 2021
What they're saying
"Isaiah made a couple of big-time shots down the stretch. I don't know if they were quality shots. But he knocked in a couple of really difficult shots, and we got a couple of stops. Our defense was much better in the second half." – UNCG coach Wes Miller.
"Especially if you're not going to make your free throws. You better get stops. We buckled down and guarded in the last 10 mintues of the game. They got a couple of pretty quality looks, too ... so that's not all us. We were really good defensively in the second half. We were flying around, getting deflections, causing turnovers. I was pleased with our defensive effort down the stretch." – Miller.
"I'm speechless. Anybody that knows me, that doesn't happen often. I don't know how to put it into words. Very emotional. This pandemic has been challenging on everybody in the world. It's been really challenging on these young people that have sacrificed so much to play this game. To see them accomplish something that's a dream; I'm just so proud. ... The good news is we're not done; we get to go to the NCAA Tournament and get back on the national stage like we were here the last two nights." – Miller.
"I didn't realize App won; I'm thrilled for Dustin (Kerns, head coach). To hear that some other guys have some chances. We have a huge rivalry with North Carolina A&T being so close. But we pull for each other when we're not playing each other. That's the kind of relationship I have with their coaching staff and our players – we've got brothers on teams. We're going to be Aggies when they take the floor. But they call it the Hoop State for a reason. The high school basketball, the grass-roots basketball, the college basketball – it's as good as anywhere in the country, and I'll say that forever." – Miller.
Notable
• UNCG played in the NCAA Tournament in 1996, 2001 and 2018 after winning league tournament championship games.
• UNCG is 14-3 since a loss to Wofford on Jan. 9.
• Appalachian State, a former Southern Conference member, will join UNCG in the NCAA after beating Georgia State on Monday night to win the Sun Belt Conference. The Mountaineers (17-11) lost four of their last five games after a COVID pause of about three weeks in February but won four games in four days in Pensacola, Fla. Elon will play on Tuesday night for the CAA Tournament title and an NCAA bid, and A&T would need just two wins to claim the MEAC championship and that league's automatic bid.
• Mercer was trying to win a fourth game in four days after defeated Samford, Wofford and VMI to reach the final.
Records
Mercer: 18-11.
UNCG: 21-8.
