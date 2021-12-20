UNCG hires Brian Mackin from Conference USA as new athletics director

“Brian did a really good job (as AD) really with both hands tied behind his back,” Tommy Brigham, an original board member of the new UAB Athletics Foundation, told the Birmingham News in 2017. “Even on the sideline, he continued to be an honorable champion for UAB. Conference USA’s gain is Birmingham’s loss.”

And now Mackin is UNCG's and Greensboro's gain. He'll try to fundraise and build UNCG's program in a city known for hosting ACC and NCAA men's and women's basketball tournaments, one that is home to fans of not only the league's Big Four members and those of other Division I universities but in particular A&T on the opposite side of downtown Greensboro.

"Very similar to my background at UAB," Mackin said. "We have the SEC headquarters in Birmingham. We hosted NCAA championships in basketball. We had to go out in the community and recruit non-UAB alums, very similar to what we will have in Greensboro.

"You have to go out and you have to be a part of that community. And you have to be the home team. And you have to have that community rallying around our home team. It's OK to go to a Spartans game. They are the home team. It's very similar to what I had to do at UAB, so I'll follow that footprint."

