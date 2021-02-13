UNCG holds off Mercer for 77-74 victory

A recap of the UNCG men's basketball team's 77-74 victory over Mercer on Saturday in Macon, Ga.
Why the Spartans won
UNCG, the leader in the Southern Conference standings, survived a furious rally in the final two minutes, when Mercer wiped out all but three points of UNCG's 13-point lead and took a last-second three-point shot to attempt a tie.
Stars
UNCG
Angelo Allegri: 16 points (5-for-9 3FG), seven rebounds.
Isaiah Miller: 15 points, seven rebounds, four assists.
Kaleb Hunter: 11 points, five rebounds.
Mohammed Abdulsalam: Five points, 10 rebounds.
Keyshaun Langley: Seven points, six assists.
Mercer
Leon Ayers: 17 points (4-for-6 3FG).
Ross Cummings: 15 points.
Jeff Gary: 14 points.
Notable
• UNCG held its largest lead, 69-51, with 7:29 to play and still led by 13, 72-59, going into the final two minutes. Mercer made four three-point shots, three by Ayers, and UNCG committed three turnovers and missed three free-throw attempts in the last two minutes.
• The Spartans, who have five regular-season games remaining, defeated their next opponent, VMI, 76-59 on Jan. 30 in Greensboro.
What they're saying
• "We didn't score it great in the last eight minutes, but I thought we played really well. The last two minutes, give Mercer credit, they didn't go away. They made a bunch of big shots." — Wes Miller, UNCG coach.
• "You're going to have to make free throws and take care of the ball. Then you've got to do a good job of guarding the three. We failed to do all of those things in the last three minutes. Fortunately they don't make a good look at the end. They didn't even set a screen. Cummings made a great cut, lost Isaiah and got a great look." — Wes Miller.
• "They were playing catch-up basketball, so that changes the way they play. ... They were attacking a lot more aggressively early in the shot clock. Defensively, they were pressing and trapping and fouling to put us on the line. It was much different than they were playing in the course of the game. We did not handle that well tonight."
Records
UNCG: 10-3 Southern, 15-6 overall.
Mercer: 5-7, 12-8.
Up next
UNCG: At VMI, 7 p.m. Wednesday (ESPN+).
Mercer: At East Tennessee State, 7 p.m. Wednesday (ESPN+).
Eddie Wooten is sports editor of the Winston-Salem Journal and the News & Record in Greensboro.
Have something to say? Email Eddie at eddie.wooten@greensboro.com or ewooten@wsjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter at @EddieWootenNR.
