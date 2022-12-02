UNCG hosts Indiana in Elite 8 NCAA men's soccer

It was 40 years ago that UNC Greensboro's men's soccer program went on its national championship run, winning NCAA Division III titles in 1982 and in four of the next five years afterward.

The Division I version of the program is looking at a chance to celebrate that first title with another one, and is one step away from reaching the Final Four in Cary. The next step toward that goal comes on Saturday, when the Spartans face Indiana in a 5 p.m. showdown at UNCG Soccer Stadium.

"Obviously, this year has been a proof of progress in improving the program," said Spartans coach Chris Rich, whose efforts to resurrect UNCG soccer have shown signs of progress since he arrived three years ago.

"We've made significant strides in advancing in the NCAA Tournament, which was our goal. and now to be in a position to be in the Elite Eight at home has shown huge progress," Rich said.

After a victory in the Southern Conference title game, UNC followed with victories over Ohio State and Stanford in the succeeding rounds. Both games came down to penalty kicks, and in each instance, Rich substituted starting goalkeeper Niclas Wild with third-stringer Isaac Briner, who came through each time with crucial saves, allowing the Spartans the opportunity to secure the win.

"Our guys were gritty. They had a gutsy performance," Rich said of the performance in beating the Cardinal on its home field. "We weren't perfect by any means, but when the moment was required to get a block or to defend our box properly, we did a really good job ... But I think the biggest reason why we're still here is because we're just gutsy and determined to find a way."

Finding a way against the Hoosiers means UNCG has to stop a team that's in the Elite Eight for the fourth time in six seasons and 28th time in its history. Indiana earned its trip to Greensboro with a 1-0 victory over Marshall last Sunday.

Redshirt senior forward Ryan Wittenbrink sent a corner kick to the back post in the 47th minute. Senior defender Brett Bebej beat his defender and headed it in for the only score. For Bebej, it was his third goal this season and sixth of his career.

Of the 13 games Indiana played at home this season, it posted seven shutouts.

"And so, we will have our hands full. They're definitely going to be a physical-type team. Very good on set pieces," Rich said. "They got a lot of good players that can cause us issues."

But the Hoosiers won't be at home for their chance to go after a ninth national championship. That's where Rich hopes to score an advantage.

"We think we have an unbelievable stadium here in Greensboro. We hope it sells out and we hope the entire Greensboro community is out at the game," Rich said. "I wouldn't say this is normal to host an Elite Eight game into a tournament against a program like Indiana. So, hopefully, we come up big and loud and create an unbelievable atmosphere."