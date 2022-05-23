UNCG is No. 4 seed for Southern Conference baseball tournament

The UNCG baseball team, after tying for second in the Southern Conference regular-season standings, will go into the league tournament as the No. 4 seed and will play its opening game Thursday in Greenville, S.C.

The Spartans (12-9, 28-27), which won 14 of its final 19 regular-season games after being swept by Mercer in mid-April, will play the No. 5 East Tennessee State-No. 8 The Citadel winner at 3 p.m. Thursday at Fluor Field. The Spartans swept The Citadel April 29-May 1 and won two of three against East Tennessee State May 13-15.

The championship game is at noon Sunday, wtih a second game, if necessary, to follow. The tournament is double elimination beginning with Thursday's games. All games will stream on ESPN+.

Wofford (16-4-1, 40-14-1) won the regular season and is the No. 1 seed. The tournament winner receives the Southern Conference's automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. Pairings will be announced May 30.

Hogan Windish has led the Spartans with a .392 batting average and 13 home runs. His 52 runs batted in are second to Kennedy Jones (.364, second-best on the team). Mitchell Smith (.343), Greg Hardison (.335), Pres Cavenaugh (.327) and Dallas Callahan (.310) are also all hitting above .300.

Austin Parsley, second on the team with 15 starts on the mound, is 9-4 with a 3.91 ERA. Jared Mathewson started 16 games on the mound and is 5-5 with a 4.61 ERA. Alex Hoppe has made 24 relief appearances , limiting opponents to a .182 average in 63 innings (7-2, 2.43).