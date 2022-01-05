UNCG loses Southern Conference men's basketball opener to Furman

A recap of the UNCG men's basketball team's 58-54 loss to Furman on Wednesday night.
Takeaways
• All those late-game situations in the opening weeks of the season seemed to go for naught for the Spartans when the Southern Conference opener finally arrived.
Trailing 52-49, the Spartans had back-to-back-possessions end in turnovers. They never got the ball back with a chance to tie.
“I think one of the times we were just staring at something a little too long,” first-year coach Mike Jones said of a giveaway,
UNCG had plenty of game scenarios to fall back on. But coming out of a COVID-related pause, they haven’t had much practice time to work on special sequences, with Jones noting that those have been among the sacrifices made.
"That bit us a little bit,” he said. “Especially down the stretch our execution wasn’t where it needs to be. It’s a little bit of everything.”
• Furman, selected second in both the preseason coaches and media polls, was a good test for the Spartans in their SoCon debut. Their first two games on the league scheduled were postponed.
Hanging with the Paladins should be viewed as encouraging.
• Certainly the Spartans looked like a team that hadn’t played since Dec. 16. UNCG wasn’t at full strength as the roster remains in flux.
Kaleb Hunter has made it through quarantine but wasn’t cleared to play, so he watched from the bench. Reserves Khyre Thompson and Reggie Raynor remain in protocols.
• It’s clear that getting guard Keyshaun Langley in the flow is going to take time. He was in his fourth game of the season coming off a first-semester suspension, so not only is he trying to get up to speed he’s doing it with different backcourt combinations.
Langley, who was the team's second-leading scorer last season, had trouble finding openings and scored two points in 17 minutes. It was also his first game in the Coliseum this season.
“It’s hard not practicing every day with the group,” Jones said. “He’s a competitor, and he’s going to get better.”
• UNCG trailed 30-28 at halftime despite just two points from team scoring leader De’Monte Buckingham.
“He has had games like that before where he has not forced the issue,” Jones said.
Still, Jones acknowledged there needs to be more ways to get him involved. Buckingham finished with a team-best 14 points.
• The Spartans need to do a better job defending at the three-point arc. The Paladins stepped into several in-rhythm jumpers, with 36 of their first 52 points coming on three-pointers.
It was a tiebreaking three from Alex Hunter that turned into a four-point play when he made an ensuing free throw for the Paladins’ 46-42 lead. UNCG never caught up.
Thirty-one of Furman’s 50 attempts from the field were threes. Jones said he could recall three of the Paladins’ three-pointers that were particularly disappointing.
“That’s a lot to guard so you’re going to have some breakdowns every now and then,” he said. “We weren’t as connected as we needed to be.”
Hunter and Marcus Foster scored all their points from the floor on threes. The only other real offensive threat was Mike Bothwell, who had two three-pointers among his game-high 20 points.
• Spartans did some work with offensive rebounding. In the first half, they recovered nearly half of their 17 missed shots.
But the good work on the boards didn’t translate to many free throws. UNCG was 3-for-3 in the first half at the foul line and didn’t attempt a second-half free throw.
The extra possessions from offensive rebounds would normally mean more. By game’s end, the Spartans had 14 offensive boards compared to Furman’s 17 defensive rebounds, so that’s a good ratio.
• Jones pulled off his coaching pullover in disgust with 8:59 remaining when the Spartans were called for a foul.
It was nothing like the clockwork jacket removal from former coach Wes Miller in the opening minute of games, yet there was a theatric component to Jones’ wardrobe moment.
Stars
Furman
Mike Bothwell: 20 points (7-for-11 FG).
Alex Hunter: 16 points.
Marcus Foster: 13 points (4-for-4 3FG), eight rebounds.
UNCG
De'Monte Buckingham: 14 points, seven rebounds.
Mohammed Abdulsalam: 11 points, nine rebounds.
Kobe Langley: 10 points, four assists.
Notable
• Jalen Slawson's jumper with 31 seconds left gave Furman a 56-52 lead, and two free throws by Bothwell with 11 seconds left game the Paladins their final margin.
• UNCG turned the ball over nine times in the second half.
• A crowd of 1,537 attended at the Greensboro Coliseum. The spring semester for UNCG students begins Monday.
Records
Furman: 2-1 Southern Conference, 10-6 overall.
UNCG: 0-1, 8-5.
Up next
Furman: Mercer, 4 p.m. Saturday (ESPN+).
UNCG: At VMI, 1 p.m. Saturday (ESPN+).