UNCG loses Southern Conference men's basketball opener to Furman

• Certainly the Spartans looked like a team that hadn’t played since Dec. 16. UNCG wasn’t at full strength as the roster remains in flux.

Kaleb Hunter has made it through quarantine but wasn’t cleared to play, so he watched from the bench. Reserves Khyre Thompson and Reggie Raynor remain in protocols.

• It’s clear that getting guard Keyshaun Langley in the flow is going to take time. He was in his fourth game of the season coming off a first-semester suspension, so not only is he trying to get up to speed he’s doing it with different backcourt combinations.

Langley, who was the team's second-leading scorer last season, had trouble finding openings and scored two points in 17 minutes. It was also his first game in the Coliseum this season.

“It’s hard not practicing every day with the group,” Jones said. “He’s a competitor, and he’s going to get better.”

• UNCG trailed 30-28 at halftime despite just two points from team scoring leader De’Monte Buckingham.

“He has had games like that before where he has not forced the issue,” Jones said.