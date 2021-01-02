UNCG loses to East Tennessee State; Isaiah Miller moves up school scoring list

Despite a strong second-half effort from Isaiah Miller, whose 24 points helped him move into fifth on UNCG’s all-time scoring list, UNCG was unable to overcome an 18-point East Tennessee State lead and lost their Southern Conference opener 71-61 at the Greensboro Coliseum on Saturday.

Why the Spartans lost

After UNCG sophomore forward Alonzo Allegri opened up scoring with an inside floater, ETSU proceeded to go on a 10-0 run and force UNCG to play from behind. The Buccaneers stretched their lead out to 14 on the back of redshirt junior Ledarrius Brewer’s 11 first-half points.

The Spartans began to claw their way back with a revitalized defense, forcing turnovers that led to easy offense and free throws. After Coach Wes Miller’s squad started a full-court press, ETSU suffered a six-minute scoring drought. The Spartans tied the score with 10 seconds left in the half, but the Buccaneers’ David Sloan responded with a driving layup to leave UNCG down 35-33.

ETSU stormed back after halftime and took an 18-point lead, their largest, with 11 minutes remaining. The Spartan offense went silent, scoring only five points in the first 10 minutes of the second half. After a poor-shooting first half, Miller turned the Spartans’ offense into a one-man show, accounting for 19 of UNCG’s 28 second-half points.