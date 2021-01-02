UNCG loses to East Tennessee State; Isaiah Miller moves up school scoring list

Despite a strong second-half effort from Isaiah Miller, whose 24 points helped him move into fifth on UNCG’s all-time scoring list, UNCG was unable to overcome an 18-point East Tennessee State lead and lost their Southern Conference opener 71-61 at the Greensboro Coliseum on Saturday.
Why the Spartans lost
After UNCG sophomore forward Alonzo Allegri opened up scoring with an inside floater, ETSU proceeded to go on a 10-0 run and force UNCG to play from behind. The Buccaneers stretched their lead out to 14 on the back of redshirt junior Ledarrius Brewer’s 11 first-half points.
The Spartans began to claw their way back with a revitalized defense, forcing turnovers that led to easy offense and free throws. After Coach Wes Miller’s squad started a full-court press, ETSU suffered a six-minute scoring drought. The Spartans tied the score with 10 seconds left in the half, but the Buccaneers’ David Sloan responded with a driving layup to leave UNCG down 35-33.
ETSU stormed back after halftime and took an 18-point lead, their largest, with 11 minutes remaining. The Spartan offense went silent, scoring only five points in the first 10 minutes of the second half. After a poor-shooting first half, Miller turned the Spartans’ offense into a one-man show, accounting for 19 of UNCG’s 28 second-half points.
Stars
East Tennessee State
Ledarrius Brewer: 18 points, 11 rebounds, three assists.
Serrell Smith: 16 points (5-for-8 FG).
UNCG
Isaiah Miller: 24 points, five rebounds, three assists.
Notable
• Miller has 1,563 points, surpassing Scott Hartzell and Ricky Hickman on the UNCG career scoring list.
• UNCG was picked by league coaches to finish first in the regular season, and ETSU was picked to finish third.
• UNCG hasn’t won a game against ETSU since the 2018-19 season, having dropped both games last season.
• UNCG is 14-19 all-time against ETSU.
What they're saying
Postgame comments from UNCG coach Wes Miller:
“(ETSU) had more of a will to compete. That’s hard to say as a coach, to swallow that, but that’s what I saw.”
“They didn’t feel like they were crushing us on the boards. It felt like there were balls bouncing around, 50-50 balls.”
“He’s one of the best players in this league. He’s an elite guard. He’s playing well, he’s going to be able to go through stretches that he scores at a high rate.” – on Isaiah Miller.
“We've got to play harder. If you don’t play hard, the rest of the stuff doesn’t matter. So it starts with how hard you compete, how hard you play.” – on lessons the team can take from this loss as they enter conference play.
Records
East Tennessee State: 2-0 Southern, 6-4 overall.
UNCG: 0-1, 5-4.
Up next
East Tennessee State: VMI, 7 p.m. Wednesday.
UNCG: At Wofford, 7 p.m. Wednesday.