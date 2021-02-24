UNCG loses to Western Carolina, 81-80, drops to second place

A recap of the UNCG men's basketball team's 81-80 loss to Western Carolina on Wednesday night at the Greensboro Coliseum.
Why the Spartans lost
Mason Faulkner scored 28 points for Western Carolina, and the last-place Catamounts knocked the Spartans out of first place by scoring only their third Southern Conference win and crashing Senior Night for UNCG's Isaiah Miller.
What it means
UNCG (12-5 Southern, winning percentage of .706) falls behind Furman (10-4, .714) in the battle for first place and the No. 1 seed for the conference tournament in Asheville. Because teams haven't played an equal number of games, winning percentage will determine the order of finish. UNCG can still claim first if it beats East Tennessee State on Saturday afternoon and if Furman loses to Wofford on Saturday night. If UNCG and Furman both wins, the Paladins will claim first place. If UNCG loses and Wofford wins, the Terriers will claim the top spot.
Stars
Western Carolina
Mason Faulkner: 28 points (10-for-18 FG, 4-for-7 3FG), four rebounds, four assists.
Kameron Gibson: 15 points (5-for-5 FG).
Matt Halvorsen: 15 points (3-for-7 3FG).
UNCG
Isaiah Miller: 28 points (11-for-27 FG), six rebounds, six assists.
Keyshaun Langley: 15 points.
Notable
• Faulkner did not play in UNCG's 77-56 win on Monday night, having missed three consecutive games because of personal reasons
• Western Carolina made 14 three-points shots, with Faulkner, Gibson and Halvorsen getting 12 of them.
• Two pregame videos honored Isaiah Miller on Senior Night. The first featured a montage of highlights from his playing career. The second comprised greetings from his mother, Marilyn, who was watching with Isaiah on the court; from his brother Ben and several young nieces and nephews; and Rick Rasmussen, who coached Miller at Newton High School in Covington, Ga.
• East Tennessee State, UNCG's final opponent, beat the Spartans 71-61 on Jan. 2 in Greensboro. The Bucs' last two scheduled games, against Samford and VMI, were canceled, and they had lost their last two after beating Wofford 71-49 on Feb. 13.
Records
Western Carolina: 3-13, 10-15.
UNCG: 12-5, 17-8.
Up next
Western Carolina: Mercer, 1 p.m. Saturday (ESPN+).
UNCG: At East Tennessee State, 4 p.m. Saturday (ESPN+).
Eddie Wooten is sports editor of the Winston-Salem Journal and the News & Record in Greensboro.
