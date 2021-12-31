 Skip to main content
UNCG men's basketball game against Wofford postponed
UNCG's men's basketball game against Wofford on Saturday in Greensboro has been postponed because of COVID issues inside the Spartans' program.

The Southern Conference will attempt to reschedule the game.

UNCG has not played since winning at Md.-Baltimore County on Dec. 16, with three games now off the board because of COVID. A home game Dec. 21 against Johnson & Wales was postponed because of UNCG's COVID issues, and a game at Western Carolina on Wednesday night was postponed because of COVID issues inside the Catamounts' program.

UNCG is scheduled to host Furman at 7 p.m. Wednesday to open Southern Conference play.

