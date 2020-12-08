 Skip to main content
UNCG men's basketball team adds game against Norfolk State
GREENSBORO  The UNCG men's basketball team will play Norfolk State on Sunday, a newly scheduled home opener at the Greensboro Coliseum.

UNCG is 1-2 after beating Little Rock and losing to Winthrop and Duquesne in a multi-team event in Louisville, Ky. But two games were canceled, so UNCG has added a visit to Coppin State (0-3) on Thursday and the Norfolk State (3-1) game as substitutes. Tipoff on Sunday is 2 p.m., and the game will stream on either ESPN3 or ESPN+.

UNCG has postponed an intended home opener against NCAA Division III member N.C. Wesleyan, which had been scheduled for Friday and could get rescheduled.

