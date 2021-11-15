UNCG men's basketball team improves to 3-0 for first time in 39 seasons

A recap of UNCG's 55-48 men's basketball victory over Coppin State on Monday night at the Greensboro Coliseum.

Why the Spartans won

UNCG scored the game's last eight points in the final 54 seconds after winless Coppin State had taken a 48-47 lead with 1:12 to play.

Stars

Coppin State

Jesse Zarzuela: 21 points, seven rebounds.

UNCG

Khyre Thompson: 13 points, eight rebounds.

Kaleb Hunter: 10 points, 10 rebounds.

De'Monte Buckingham: Eight points, 12 rebounds.

Bas Leyte: Seven points, six rebounds.

Notable

• UNCG has won its first three games of a season for the first time as a Division I program and for the first time since 1982-83, when the Spartans beat Findlay, Guilford and Elon.