UNCG men's basketball team improves to 3-0 for first time in 39 seasons

A recap of UNCG's 55-48 men's basketball victory over Coppin State on Monday night at the Greensboro Coliseum.
Why the Spartans won
UNCG scored the game's last eight points in the final 54 seconds after winless Coppin State had taken a 48-47 lead with 1:12 to play.
Stars
Coppin State
Jesse Zarzuela: 21 points, seven rebounds.
UNCG
Khyre Thompson: 13 points, eight rebounds.
Kaleb Hunter: 10 points, 10 rebounds.
De'Monte Buckingham: Eight points, 12 rebounds.
Bas Leyte: Seven points, six rebounds.
Notable
• UNCG has won its first three games of a season for the first time as a Division I program and for the first time since 1982-83, when the Spartans beat Findlay, Guilford and Elon.
• First-year Spartans coach Mike Jones' team will play three games in the Jersey Mike's Classic at St. Petersburg, Fla., on Thursday, Friday and Sunday.
• UNCG's next home game will be at 7 p.m. Nov. 24 against NCAA Division III N.C. Wesleyan at the Coliseum.
• Coppin State had lost by 58 to Loyola Chicago, by 25 to DePaul, by 12 to Rider and by 35 to Connecticut.
• Both teams struggled to make shots, with UNCG hitting 36 percent (19-for-53) and holding Coppin State to 28 percent (18-for-64; 5-for-34 3FG). UNCG held a 49-32 rebounding edge.
Records
Coppin State: 0-5.
UNCG: 3-0.
Up next
Coppin State: Loyola (Md.), 7 p.m. Wednesday.
UNCG: Green Bay (Jersey Mike's Classic, St. Petersburg, Fla.), 3 p.m. Thursday (CBS Sports)