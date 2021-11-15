 Skip to main content
UNCG men's basketball team improves to 3-0 for first time in 39 seasons
top story

UNCG men's basketball team improves to 3-0 for first time in 39 seasons

uncg logo web 112930

A recap of UNCG's 55-48 men's basketball victory over Coppin State on Monday night at the Greensboro Coliseum.

Why the Spartans won

UNCG scored the game's last eight points in the final 54 seconds after winless Coppin State had taken a 48-47 lead with 1:12 to play.

Stars

Coppin State

Jesse Zarzuela: 21 points, seven rebounds.

UNCG

Khyre Thompson: 13 points, eight rebounds.

Kaleb Hunter: 10 points, 10 rebounds.

De'Monte Buckingham: Eight points, 12 rebounds.

Bas Leyte: Seven points, six rebounds.

Notable

UNCG has won its first three games of a season for the first time as a Division I program and for the first time since 1982-83, when the Spartans beat Findlay, Guilford and Elon.

 First-year Spartans coach Mike Jones' team will play three games in the Jersey Mike's Classic at St. Petersburg, Fla., on Thursday, Friday and Sunday.

 UNCG's next home game will be at 7 p.m. Nov. 24 against NCAA Division III N.C. Wesleyan at the Coliseum.

 Coppin State had lost by 58 to Loyola Chicago, by 25 to DePaul, by 12 to Rider and by 35 to Connecticut.

 Both teams struggled to make shots, with UNCG hitting 36 percent (19-for-53) and holding Coppin State to 28 percent (18-for-64; 5-for-34 3FG). UNCG held a 49-32 rebounding edge.

Records

Coppin State: 0-5.

UNCG: 3-0.

Up next

Coppin State: Loyola (Md.), 7 p.m. Wednesday.

UNCG: Green Bay (Jersey Mike's Classic, St. Petersburg, Fla.), 3 p.m. Thursday (CBS Sports)

