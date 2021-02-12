UNCG men's basketball team on the road Saturday; A&T men at home Sunday, Monday

UNCG

The Spartans are back on top of the Southern Conference standings by a half-game over Wofford (9-4), with East Tennessee state (7-4) and Furman (6-4) trailing. ... UNCG's home game against Chattanooga at 5 p.m. Feb. 20 will air on WGHP, part of the Southern Conference's network.

N.C. A&T

The Aggies lead Florida A&M (3-2) by two in the loss column in the four-team Southern Division. ... The MEAC has announced that A&T's games against N.C. Central, at 5 p.m. Feb. 24 in Durham and at 8 p.m. Feb.27 in Greensboro, will air on ESPNU. ... South Carolina State, which came within a point of N.C. Central in its most recent game, has lost 21 straight, last winning against Coppin State on Feb. 15, 2020.