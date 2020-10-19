UNCG, A&T men's basketball teams quarantined because of positive COVID-19 tests

GREENSBORO — The UNCG and N.C. A&T men's basketball teams are the latest Division I programs in Greensboro to be affected by positive COVID-19 tests.
The UNCG men's team is "in quarantine and following COVID-19 protocols after positive tests impacting fewer than five members of the team," the school announced Monday in a news release. This is the second UNCG basketball team to enter quarantine because of positive tests for the coronavirus. A cluster of "fewer than 10 students" was identified in the women's program Oct. 13, which caused school officials to postpone the start of practice.
"To focus on the health and safety of our student-athletes and out of an abundance of caution," Monday's news release said, "all men's basketball activities, including the start of official practices, have been paused." The Spartans were scheduled to begin men's basketball practice Monday afternoon.
The A&T men also are in quarantine after a cluster in its program was reported Friday.
The university said four players tested positive Wednesday. A fifth player produced a positive test Friday. Those five players are in isolation, either in a designated residence hall on campus or at home. The men's basketball team has suspended practice until players clear quarantine, which won't happen until late this week or early next week, athletics director Earl Hilton said Monday.
"It just does not make sense to try to hold practice when a number of students are unavailable," Hilton said.
A&T has now reported three COVID-19 clusters on campus. Besides the men's basketball team, the university on Oct. 8 reported a cluster of eight cases in a residence hall. On Sunday, A&T said 10 cases were connected to its marching band.
The university said eight members of the Blue & Gold Marching Machine tested positive Saturday and Sunday. Contact tracing revealed two other band members had contracted the disease over the previous two weeks. A&T has suspended band practice.
