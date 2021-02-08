 Skip to main content
UNCG men's basketball team to face Furman twice this week
The UNCG men's basketball team will play two key games against Furman over the next three days. A preview:

What

UNCG (8-2, 13-5) at Furman (5-3, 11-6)

When

5 p.m. Monday

How to watch

ESPNU

Notable

The teams also will meet again at 5 p.m. Wednesday (ESPNU) at the Greensboro Coliseum. Furman is coming off a 75-67 loss to Wofford on Saturday. ... UNCG leads the league with its 8-2 mark, with Wofford 9-3, East Tennessee State 7-3 and Furman 5-3. ... UNCG's Isaiah Miller, the program's third all-time leading scorer, is averaging 18.6 points per game to lead the team and is second with 6.7 rebounds. Miller is also second to Keyshaun Langley in assists (62, to Langley's 67) and leads the way with 39 steals. ... Miller averages 18.7 points per league game, ranking third in the Southern, and Furman's Mike Bothwell is fourth at 18.6. ... Furman is third in the Southern in scoring 77.5 points per league game, and UNCG is first in scoring defense at 65.9 points.

