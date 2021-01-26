 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UNCG men's basketball team to host Mercer on Wednesday night
0 comments

UNCG men's basketball team to host Mercer on Wednesday night

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
uncg logo web 112930

A preview of the UNCG men's basketball game on Wednesday night.

Who

Mercer (3-3 Southern, 10-4 overall) at UNCG (5-2, 10-5)

When

7 p.m. Wednesday

Where

Greensboro Coliseum

How to watch

ESPN+

Notable

Both teams are on winning streaks: Three straight the Bears and four for the Spartans. ... Merceris coming off an 83-80 win over VMI on Saturday. ... Mercer is third in the Southern Conference in scoring offense (83.4 points per game), and UNCG is third in scoring defense (67.4 points). ... UNCG games continue to be closed to the public.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News