UNCG men's basketball team to host The Citadel tonight
UNCG men's basketball team to host The Citadel tonight

A preview of UNCG's men's basketball game on Monday night.

What

The Citadel (1-2 Southern, 8-2 overall) at UNCG (3-2, 8-5)

When

7 p.m. today

Where

Greensboro Coliseum

How to watch

ESPN+

Notable

The Citadel is coming off a 110-103 loss at VMI on Saturday. The Bulldogs lost to Furman 94-88 on Wednesday night after having won their first eight games. ... Kaiden Rice (20.0 points per game) led the Bulldogs with 29 points against VMI, including 7-for-10 shooting from three-point distance. Hayden Brown (team-leading 22.3 points and 10.6 rebounds) added 19 points against the Keydets. ... The Bulldogs made 13 of 28 three-point attempts against VMI. ... The Citadel defeated A&T 78-70 on Dec. 3. ... Isaiah Miller's 18.0 points and 6.7 rebounds per game lead UNCG. ... The Spartans' Keyshaun Langley is averaging 10.6 points and 3.2 assists in five Southern Conference games. ... No spectators are permitted for the game.

