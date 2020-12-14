 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UNCG men's basketball team to host USC-Upstate on Tuesday night
0 comments

UNCG men's basketball team to host USC-Upstate on Tuesday night

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
uncg logo web 112930

Opponent: USC-Upstate

When: 7 p.m. Tuesday.

How to watch: ESPN+.

Notable: USC-Upstate, a Big South Conference member, is 0-6. Two of its losses came to Winthrop, by margins of 18 and 30 points, on Saturday and Sunday; Winthrop defeated UNCG by eight on Dec. 1 in Louisville, Ky. ... USC-Upstate also lost by 28 to Furman, which was picked to finish second in the Southern Conference regular-season standings behind UNCG. ... UNCG's Isaiah Miller needs seven points to move past Kayel Locke (1,522) into seventh place on UNCG's all-time scoring list. ... This is the second straight Spartans-vs.-Spartans game for UNCG after playing Norfolk State on Sunday.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News