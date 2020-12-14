UNCG men's basketball team to host USC-Upstate on Tuesday night

Notable: USC-Upstate, a Big South Conference member, is 0-6. Two of its losses came to Winthrop, by margins of 18 and 30 points, on Saturday and Sunday; Winthrop defeated UNCG by eight on Dec. 1 in Louisville, Ky. ... USC-Upstate also lost by 28 to Furman, which was picked to finish second in the Southern Conference regular-season standings behind UNCG. ... UNCG's Isaiah Miller needs seven points to move past Kayel Locke (1,522) into seventh place on UNCG's all-time scoring list. ... This is the second straight Spartans-vs.-Spartans game for UNCG after playing Norfolk State on Sunday.