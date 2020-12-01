 Skip to main content
UNCG men's basketball team to play Winthrop today in Louisville
UNCG's men's basketball team will play Winthrop at 8:30 tonight in the multi-team event at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky.

The Spartans had been scheduled to play Prairie View A&M this afternoon, but Prairie View has dropped out of the event because of coronavirus issues inside its program.

The UNCG game will stream on ESPN3.

UNCG's game Wednesday against Duquesne has been shifted to a 6 p.m. tipoff, also on ESPN3. And the Spartans will conclude the event by facing Louisville at 2 p.m. Friday (ACC).

Eddie Wooten is sports editor of the Winston-Salem Journal and the News & Record in Greensboro.

Have something to say? Email Eddie at eddie.wooten@greensboro.com or ewooten@wsjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter at @EddieWootenNR.

