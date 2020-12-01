UNCG men's basketball team to play Winthrop today in Louisville

UNCG's men's basketball team will play Winthrop at 8:30 tonight in the multi-team event at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky.

The Spartans had been scheduled to play Prairie View A&M this afternoon, but Prairie View has dropped out of the event because of coronavirus issues inside its program.

The UNCG game will stream on ESPN3.

UNCG's game Wednesday against Duquesne has been shifted to a 6 p.m. tipoff, also on ESPN3. And the Spartans will conclude the event by facing Louisville at 2 p.m. Friday (ACC).

