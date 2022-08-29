UNCG men's basketball team to visit Miami, Arkansas in 2022-23 season

UNCG has announced its men's basketball schedule for the 2022-23 season. What you need to know:
Season opener
Nov. 7, Johnson & Wales (Fleming Gymnasium)
The A&T game
Nov. 30, at the Aggies' Corbett Sports Center
High-profile opponents
At Miami, Nov. 11: The Hurricanes (26-11) last season advanced to the NCAA Tournament's Midwest Region final, where they lost to eventual national champion Kansas.
At Arkansas, Dec. 6: The Razorbacks (28-9 last season) are ranked No. 5 by SI.com, No. 6 by CBSSports.com and No. 10 by ESPN.com in summer top 25s. Arkansas reached the West Region final, losing to Duke.
Multi-team event
The Spartans will play in the Northern Classic Nov. 25-27 in Montreal. The field has not been announced but reports have mentioned Stephen F. Austin, Quinnipiac, Grambling, New Hampshire and Middle Tennessee among possible participants.
Southern Conference opener
At Western Carolina, Dec. 29
Southern Conference home opener
Chattanooga, Jan. 4
Home finale
Western Carolina, Feb. 22
Southern Conference Tournament
March 3-6, Harrah's Cherokee Center, Asheville