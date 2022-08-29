 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UNCG men's basketball team to visit Miami, Arkansas in 2022-23 season

uncg logo web 112930

UNCG has announced its men's basketball schedule for the 2022-23 season. What you need to know:

Season opener

Nov. 7, Johnson & Wales (Fleming Gymnasium)

The A&T game

Nov. 30, at the Aggies' Corbett Sports Center

High-profile opponents

At Miami, Nov. 11: The Hurricanes (26-11) last season advanced to the NCAA Tournament's Midwest Region final, where they lost to eventual national champion Kansas.

At Arkansas, Dec. 6: The Razorbacks (28-9 last season) are ranked No. 5 by SI.com, No. 6 by CBSSports.com and No. 10 by ESPN.com in summer top 25s. Arkansas reached the West Region final, losing to Duke.

Multi-team event

The Spartans will play in the Northern Classic Nov. 25-27 in Montreal. The field has not been announced but reports have mentioned Stephen F. Austin, Quinnipiac, Grambling, New Hampshire and Middle Tennessee among possible participants.

Southern Conference opener

At Western Carolina, Dec. 29

Southern Conference home opener

Chattanooga, Jan. 4

Home finale

Western Carolina, Feb. 22

Southern Conference Tournament

March 3-6, Harrah's Cherokee Center, Asheville

The full schedule

UNCGSpartans.com

