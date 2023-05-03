The UNC Greensboro men’s golf team has broken a three-year absence from the regionals of the NCAA championships, getting a berth in the Las Vegas regional on Wednesday.

It's the fourth time in UNCG's Division I era that it has received a bid to an NCAA regional, and it's the seventh time overall as three individuals have made appearances as well.

The Spartans, who finished fifth in the Southern Conference championship, got the ninth seed in the Las Vegas regional. The three-day event begins on Monday, May 15 at Bear’s Best Las Vegas, and is hosted by UNLV and the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority.

Also in the field, with seedings in parentheses, are: (1) Arizona State, as the host, (2) Stanford, (3) Virginia, (4) Oklahoma State, (5) Northwestern, (6) East Tennessee State, (7) Cincinnati, (8) San Francisco, (10) Long Beach State, (12) Davidson, (13), Kansas City, and (14) Lehigh.

From the SoCon, UNCG, Chattanooga, Furman, and ETSU will compete as teams, while one Mercer golfer will represent the conference as well.

This season, the Spartans had eight top-five finishes out of 10 team results. Two of the eight were team titles, including UNCG's own Grandover Collegiate and the Wake Forest Invitational. The Spartans were also runner-ups at the Bearcat Invitational and Advance Golf Partners Collegiate. The Spartans had six wins against top 25 teams this year and are 51st nationally according to Golfstat and Golfweek.

Six 54-hole regional tournaments will be conducted May 15-17. Thirteen teams and 10 individuals not on those teams will compete at each of three regionals, while the other three regionals will have 14 teams and five individuals not on those teams. The top five teams and the low individual not on those teams from each regional will advance to the finals.

Team and individual medalist titles will be decided on May 26-31 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz.