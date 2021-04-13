UNCG men's soccer team in Southern Conference championship game

FROM A NEWS RELEASE
UNCG's men's soccer team will play Belmont at 6 p.m. Saturday at UNCG Soccer Stadium in the Southern Conference championship game.
Coach Chris Rich's Spartans are 8-2-2 and are unbeaten in their last five games. Theo Collomb, Emmanuel Hagan, Fernando Garcia, Mani Austmann and Niclas Wild have been named first-team All-Southern.
Collomb, the league's freshman of the year, leads the Southern Conference with seven goals.
UNCG defeated Belmont 3-2 in overtime on March 27.
