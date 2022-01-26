 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UNCG moves into fourth place in Southern with win at East Tennessee State
0 Comments
top story

UNCG moves into fourth place in Southern with win at East Tennessee State

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
uncg logo web 112930

A recap of the UNCG men's basketball team's 80-76 victory at East Tennessee State on Wednesday night.

Stars

UNCG

De'Monte Buckingham: 25 points (8-for-11 FG, 5-for-7 3FG), seven rebounds.

Kaleb Hunter: 13 points (5-for-7 FG, 3-for-4 3FG).

East Tennessee State

Jordan King: 23 points (4-for-12 3FG), four rebounds, four assists.

Leddarius Brewer: 25 points (4-for-11 3FG).

David Sloan: 17 points (3-for-8 3FG).

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Notable

UNCG led for less than seven minutes and took its final lead, going up 75-73, with 1:46 to play on a three-point shot by Kaleb Hunter. A Keyshaun Langley three with 52 seconds left and two Kobe Langley free throws with 15 seconds to play sealed the victory.

 A three-point basket by Ledarrius Brewer with 42 seconds left provided the Bucs' only points in the final minute. With his team down two, Brewer missed a three with 24 seconds to go. And with the Bucs down four, Jordan King missed two threes in the final 10 seconds.

 The Spartans (4-4 Southern) have won two straight games after a three-game losing streak and have moved into fourth place behind Chattanooga (7-1), Furman (7-2) and Mercer (5-2 going into Wednesday night).

 UNCG made 10 of 20 three-point shot attempts, going 29-for-50 (58 percent) overall for the game. East Tennessee State was 13-for-35 beyond the arc.

Records

UNCG: 4-4 Southern, 12-8 overall.

East Tennessee State: 4-5, 12-10.

Up next

UNCG: At Wofford, 7 p.m. Saturday (ESPN+).

East Tennessee State: At VMI, 1 p.m. Saturday (ESPN+).

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Opinion: Sean Payton's last season with the Saints was a success

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert