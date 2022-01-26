UNCG moves into fourth place in Southern with win at East Tennessee State

A recap of the UNCG men's basketball team's 80-76 victory at East Tennessee State on Wednesday night.

Stars

UNCG

De'Monte Buckingham: 25 points (8-for-11 FG, 5-for-7 3FG), seven rebounds.

Kaleb Hunter: 13 points (5-for-7 FG, 3-for-4 3FG).

East Tennessee State

Jordan King: 23 points (4-for-12 3FG), four rebounds, four assists.

Leddarius Brewer: 25 points (4-for-11 3FG).

David Sloan: 17 points (3-for-8 3FG).

Notable

• UNCG led for less than seven minutes and took its final lead, going up 75-73, with 1:46 to play on a three-point shot by Kaleb Hunter. A Keyshaun Langley three with 52 seconds left and two Kobe Langley free throws with 15 seconds to play sealed the victory.