UNCG moves into fourth place in Southern with win at East Tennessee State

A recap of the UNCG men's basketball team's 80-76 victory at East Tennessee State on Wednesday night.
Stars
UNCG
De'Monte Buckingham: 25 points (8-for-11 FG, 5-for-7 3FG), seven rebounds.
Kaleb Hunter: 13 points (5-for-7 FG, 3-for-4 3FG).
East Tennessee State
Jordan King: 23 points (4-for-12 3FG), four rebounds, four assists.
Leddarius Brewer: 25 points (4-for-11 3FG).
David Sloan: 17 points (3-for-8 3FG).
Notable
• UNCG led for less than seven minutes and took its final lead, going up 75-73, with 1:46 to play on a three-point shot by Kaleb Hunter. A Keyshaun Langley three with 52 seconds left and two Kobe Langley free throws with 15 seconds to play sealed the victory.
• A three-point basket by Ledarrius Brewer with 42 seconds left provided the Bucs' only points in the final minute. With his team down two, Brewer missed a three with 24 seconds to go. And with the Bucs down four, Jordan King missed two threes in the final 10 seconds.
• The Spartans (4-4 Southern) have won two straight games after a three-game losing streak and have moved into fourth place behind Chattanooga (7-1), Furman (7-2) and Mercer (5-2 going into Wednesday night).
• UNCG made 10 of 20 three-point shot attempts, going 29-for-50 (58 percent) overall for the game. East Tennessee State was 13-for-35 beyond the arc.
Records
UNCG: 4-4 Southern, 12-8 overall.
East Tennessee State: 4-5, 12-10.
Up next
UNCG: At Wofford, 7 p.m. Saturday (ESPN+).
East Tennessee State: At VMI, 1 p.m. Saturday (ESPN+).