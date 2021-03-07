UNCG reaches Southern Conference Tournament championship game, will play Mercer

"I called for it, put my hand in the air," Miller said. "I didn't think he was going to throw it that high, but I ended up catching it."

His coach, more the shooter during his college days at North Carolina, sure liked it.

"That lob dunk; I don't even care that much about dunking," Miller the coach told Miller the player just off the postgame interview stage. "But I like that. That was impressive. I couldn't have even done that."

UNCG, after beating the Bucs on Feb. 27 then getting help from Wofford's win over Furman to clinch the regular-season title, cut the nets after their late-night return to Fleming Gymnasium. They'll pack scissors with them going into Harrah's Cherokee Center on Monday night, anticipating they're trending in the right directions at the right time of the season. UNCG's game against Mercer, which beat VMI 72-59, will be the third this season, with the Spartans having won 81-68 in Greensboro on Jan. 27 and 77-74 in Macon, Ga., on Feb. 13.

"We're elated to be playing for a conference championship tomorrow night," Wes Miller said.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.