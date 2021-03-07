UNCG reaches Southern Conference Tournament championship game, will play Mercer

Isaiah Miller and the UNCG men's basketball program are back on the doorstep of another Southern Conference Tournament championship and berth in the NCAA Tournament.
The Spartans, after defeating East Tennessee State 77-65 in the semifinals in Asheville on Sunday night, will play Mercer in the championship game at 7 p.m. Monday (ESPN).
Miller played in the title game as a freshman, scoring eight points in 15 minutes against East Tennessee State, when the Spartans won and made just the program's third trip to the Division I national tournament. The senior is now a two-time league player of the year who has also won the league's top defensive honor three straight seasons. As for a second tournament championship?
"I want to leave my mark here," said UNCG's third all-team leading scorer, who tallied 21 to go with seven rebounds and five assists Sunday night. "And I'm going to leave it as it should be."
If the Spartans continue their trend of making three-point shots and limiting turnovers, you have to like their chances.
UNCG made 12 of 24 long-distance attempts, a season-best, against the Bucs, with seven players hitting at least one. And they've made nine or more in each of their last five games.
A.J. McGinnis drained three during a 16-4 first-half surge that brought the Spartans from trailing 28-19 to leading 35-32 in just more than a four-minute span.
"We've got a bunch of guys who can shoot the heck out of it," UNCG coach Wes Miller said. "Over the course of the season, all of those guys have had nights they shot it well. We just haven't had many nights where a bunch of guys shot it well. Maybe the odds are working out in our favor.
"We've got really good offensive players. Isaiah's deserving of everything. He is terrific. ... But sometimes I think people think we're one-dimensional; that's absolutely not true. We've got a lot of talent on our roster. It was nice to see guys have success tonight."
The Spartans also turned the ball over just four times, a season-low, against East Tennessee State. UNCG has committed 10 or fewer turnovers in seven of its last eight games.
"That's a huge key in every game. But it's definitely a huge key when you're playing East Tennessee State," Wes Miller said. "They're really active with their hands. We turned the ball over quite a bit there in Johnson City last week (an 85-74 overtime win). They had a ton of deflections. That always hurts you, because you don't get a chance to shoot the ball. But it really hurts you when you play against (East Tennessee State), because they can convert turnovers to baskets so fast with their athleticism and their three-point shooting."
Speaking of athleticism, Miller put his on display again Sunday night. Perhaps the game's most electric play came in the second half with Keyshaun Langley driving to the basket on the left side and lobbing across the rim to Miller, who snared the ball in his right hand and slammed it home. With 9:50 to play in the game, the dunk gave UNCG a 63-53 lead.
"I called for it, put my hand in the air," Miller said. "I didn't think he was going to throw it that high, but I ended up catching it."
His coach, more the shooter during his college days at North Carolina, sure liked it.
"That lob dunk; I don't even care that much about dunking," Miller the coach told Miller the player just off the postgame interview stage. "But I like that. That was impressive. I couldn't have even done that."
UNCG, after beating the Bucs on Feb. 27 then getting help from Wofford's win over Furman to clinch the regular-season title, cut the nets after their late-night return to Fleming Gymnasium. They'll pack scissors with them going into Harrah's Cherokee Center on Monday night, anticipating they're trending in the right directions at the right time of the season. UNCG's game against Mercer, which beat VMI 72-59, will be the third this season, with the Spartans having won 81-68 in Greensboro on Jan. 27 and 77-74 in Macon, Ga., on Feb. 13.
"We're elated to be playing for a conference championship tomorrow night," Wes Miller said.
Eddie Wooten is sports editor of the Winston-Salem Journal and the News & Record in Greensboro.
