UNCG reaches Southern Conference Tournament championship game

"We've got a bunch of guys who can shoot the heck out of it," UNCG coach Wes Miller said. "Over the course of the season, all of those guys have had nights they shot it well. We just haven't had many nights where a bunch of guys shot it well. Maybe the odds are working out in our favor.

"We've got really good offensive players. Isaiah's deserving of everything. He is terrific. ... But sometimes I think people think we're one-dimensional; that's absolutely not true. We've got a lot of talent on our roster. It was nice to see guys have success tonight."

The Spartans also turned the ball over just four times, a season-low, against East Tennessee State. UNCG has committed 10 or fewer turnovers in seven of its last eight games.

"That's a huge key in every game. But it's definitely a huge key when you're playing East Tennessee State," Wes Miller said. "They're really active with their hands. We turned the ball over quite a bit there in Johnson City last week (an 85-74 overtime win). They had a ton of deflections. That always hurts you, because you don't get a chance to shoot the ball. But it really hurts you when you play against (East Tennessee State), because they can convert turnovers to baskets so fast with their athleticism and their three-point shooting."