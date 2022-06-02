UNCG receives $1.6 million commitment for volleyball program

The largest gift from a single donor in the history of the UNCG athletics department, $1.6 milliion, will go to the volleyball program.

James Dutton, a Greensboro resident who played competitive volleyball from his 40s into his 60s, said he wanted to see the program continue to grow.

"Last season, they surprised a lot of people around the SoCon by taking the regular-season title when they had relatively few veteran starters returning," Dutton, 80, said in a news release from the university. "I want to help these Spartan student-athletes reach even greater heights."

More about the planned gift and the program:

The breakdown

• $1.1 million of the planned gift will establish the James Dutton Endowed Scholarships in Volleyball, providing two full-cost-of-attendance scholarships annually.

• $450,000 of the planned gift is designated for a UNCG Volleyball Enrichment Fund.

• $50,000 will support the team's operating budget.

About the program

Coach: Corey Carlin.

2021 record: 12-4 Southern Conference, 23-7 overall.

NCAA Division I tournament appearances: 2017.

What they're saying

• "This transformative gift will take the UNCG Volleyball program to a new level. Its impact on our student-athletes will be tremendous." – Brian Mackin, UNCG athletics director.

• "It’s pretty incredible to have someone give this level of financial support to any volleyball program, so we are extremely thankful and fortunate to receive such generous support for the program and our students." – Carlin.

• "James Dutton’s generous support – as a longtime enthusiastic fan and magnanimous benefactor – is lighting the way for women’s volleyball and Spartan Athletics. He will be helping generations of student-athletes excel on the court and in the classroom.” – Dr. Franklin D. Gilliam Jr., UNCG chancellor.