HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. -- The women's golf team at UNC Greensboro matched a milestone this week at the Southern Conference championship.

Sophomore Grace Holcomb posted one of only two final-round scores at par or better out of the entire field competing on the Moss Creek Golf Club’s par-72, 6,036-yard South course. Holcomb posted a final-round 72, which brought her up 18 spots on the leaderboard into a tie for sixth overall at 14-over-par 230.

Starting on the tenth tee, Holcomb had birdies at the par five, 489-yard 11th hole and the par three, 102-yard 17th. After making the turn, Holcomb added a birdie on the par four, 358-yard first hole. Holcomb finished just three shots short of a top-five finish and made the biggest jump on the leaderboard in the third and final round.

Holdcomb's classmate, Ava Romfo, also earned a top 10 spot on the leaderboard, making it the first time since the 2013 SoCon championship that UNCG has had two players finish in the top 10. That year, Fanny Cnops tied for third and Courtney Taylor tied for fifth.

Romfo finished tied for eighth through at 15-over-par 231 after a final-round 80. The sophomore posted her lone birdie on the par four, 346-yard 12th hole as part of a one-over-par back nine. Romfo, who was fifth after two rounds, climbed 11 spots from her 2022 finish.

Furman shot a 16-over-par 304 in Tuesday’s final round to win the championship. The Paladins’ Anna Morgan was the only player to finish under par for the tournament, claiming the individual title at 2-under 214.

The Paladins clinched an automatic berth to the NCAA regionals with the championship. UNCG finished eighth.

The NCAA field will be announced live on Wednesday, April 26, at 1 p.m. on Golf Channel.