 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

UNCG, regular-season champion, hosting Southern Conference softball tournament

  • 0
uncg logo web 112930

UNCG's softball team, the Southern Conference regular-season champion, will open play at 12:30 p.m. Thursday in the league tournament at UNCG Softball Stadium.

Coach Janelle Breneman's Spartans, who went 16-2 in league play and are 37-16 overall, will meet the No. 4 Furman-No. 5 Mercer winner.

All-session passes are $30 ($15 for ages 3-12); daily passes are $10 ($5 for ages 3-12). All games will air on ESPN+.

The championship round is scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday, with a second game, if necessary, at 3 p.m.

Breneman, meanwhile, is the league coach of the year for a third time after leading UNCG to its fifth straight first-place finish. UNCG's 95 home runs rank sixth in the NCAA.

Spartans junior Morgan Scott also has been selected as the pitcher of the year. Scott, who has started 32 games is 23-11 with a 2.37 ERA and 259 strikeouts in 227⅔ innings.

UNCG's Delaney Cumbie, Maycin Brown, Grace Loftin and Makenna Matthijs joined Scott on All-Southern first team.

People are also reading…

The NCAA Tournament selection show will air at 7 p.m. Sunday on ESPN2. Regional play will begin May 20.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Finding next Brady Manek? Five intriguing transfer portal targets for UNC basketball

Finding next Brady Manek? Five intriguing transfer portal targets for UNC basketball

Returning four starters from last season’s NCAA runners-up ensures North Carolina men’s basketball will be considered a favorite to win it all next season. Adding the right transfer could be the exclamation point. Kerwin Walton’s last-minute entry into the transfer portal on Sunday freed up a scholarship for the Tar Heels to do some exploring. The biggest need on the roster is in the ...

Watch Now: Related Video

NBA Hall Of Famer Bob Lanier Dies Aged 73

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert