UNCG, regular-season champion, hosting Southern Conference softball tournament

UNCG's softball team, the Southern Conference regular-season champion, will open play at 12:30 p.m. Thursday in the league tournament at UNCG Softball Stadium.

Coach Janelle Breneman's Spartans, who went 16-2 in league play and are 37-16 overall, will meet the No. 4 Furman-No. 5 Mercer winner.

All-session passes are $30 ($15 for ages 3-12); daily passes are $10 ($5 for ages 3-12). All games will air on ESPN+.

The championship round is scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday, with a second game, if necessary, at 3 p.m.

Breneman, meanwhile, is the league coach of the year for a third time after leading UNCG to its fifth straight first-place finish. UNCG's 95 home runs rank sixth in the NCAA.

Spartans junior Morgan Scott also has been selected as the pitcher of the year. Scott, who has started 32 games is 23-11 with a 2.37 ERA and 259 strikeouts in 227⅔ innings.

UNCG's Delaney Cumbie, Maycin Brown, Grace Loftin and Makenna Matthijs joined Scott on All-Southern first team.

The NCAA Tournament selection show will air at 7 p.m. Sunday on ESPN2. Regional play will begin May 20.