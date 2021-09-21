UNCG remains short on answers after departure of athletics director Kim Record

The wins for Miller, his players and, by extension, Record also validated the hopes of civic leaders who in the 1970s wanted to see UNCG move from Division III to Division I in sports but would need to work years to make it happen.

"You, with the support of Kim Record, have fulfilled our dream of 24 years ago," former Greensboro major Jim Melvin wrote in a letter to Miller in March. "You have done it with class! You recruit good students who represent the University in good fashion."

Besides men's basketball success, UNCG's softball and men's soccer teams also made NCAA Tournament appearances in the last athletics year, two of 15 Southern Conference championship teams during Record's 12 years. And as Gilliam's message pointed out, a record 174 UNCG athletes made the Southern Conference's academic honor roll.

"She understood how to build something sustainable," Miller said, "and how to build something that operated higher than a mid-major level. We were operating as a department like a high major athletics department with low- to mid-major resources. To me, that is solely due to Kim Record and her persistence and work ethic and understanding of what it takes to be successful."