UNCG rolls to fifth straight win with 81-68 victory at home over Mercer

• UNCG’s Isaiah Miller has been named on the Lou Henson Award midseason watch list. The award goes the top mid-major player in Division I.

• UNCG coach Wes Miller earned his 100th career Southern Conference win over The Citadel last week. On Wednesday night he picked up his 175th career win to rank 15th all-time in league history and one win behind Lefty Driesell, who coached at Davidson before going on to Maryland. Miller, who is in his 10th season with the Spartans, is the longest tenured coach in the Southern Conference.

What they're saying

“There’s really not that much to it because we just believe and listen to what Coach tells us. If we do that we can do anything because we have a group of talented guys.” – UNCG's A.J. McGinnis on the key stretch with Isaiah Miller out with four fouls.

“He goes down with four and I thought we struggled the first couple of possessions without him, but then we did really well without him. Isaiah is a terrific player but we aren’t a one-man team and we have a lot of really, good young players who are getting better and better.” – UNCG coach Wes Miller.