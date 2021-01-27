UNCG rolls to fifth straight win with 81-68 victory at home over Mercer

A recap of the UNCG men's basketball team's 81-68 victory over Mercer on Wednesday night at the Greensboro Coliseum.
Why the Spartans won
UNCG used a suffocating man-to-man defense to earn its fifth straight win in the Southern Conference and end the Bears’ three-game winning streak. The Spartans outscored the Bears 13-3 over a stretch of just more than five minutes late in the second half, expanding a 63-60 lead to a 76-63 margin. The Spartans turned four Bears turnovers into eight points during that span.
Stars
Mercer
Neftali Alvarez: 12 points, two assists.
Maciej Bender: 11 points, three rebounds.
Felipe Haase: 17 points, three rebounds, two assists.
UNCG
Isaiah Miller: 22 points, two rebounds, two assists.
Hayden Koval: 11 points, five rebounds, one blocked shot.
A.J. McGinnis: 10 points (4-for-7 FG), two assists.
Keyshaun Langley: 12 points, two rebounds, six assists.
Angelo Allegri: 12 points, eight rebounds.
Three observations
1. Isaiah Miller gets a lot of the publicity, and attention on the court from opponents, but it was his teammates who excelled during key stretches. Miller got into foul trouble in the second half and had four fouls with less than 12 minutes to go. He went to the bench, but Keyshaun Langley, A.J. McGinnis and Mohammed Abdulsalam responded. At one point, with Miller still on the bench, the Spartans went on a 7-0 run.
2. The Spartans took a 41-33 lead at halftime and did so with a nice turnaround jumper by Miller just before the buzzer. Miller was wearing a soft knee brace on his right knee after suffering a slight injury in the win over Chattanooga. But the brace did not hinder his elevation on two first-half dunks.
3. A.J. McGinnis and Angelo Allegri are very good at hitting open shots and are continuing to get better. McGinnis, who comes off the bench, hit a big three-pointer with less than eight minutes to go in the first half that gave the Spartans a 10-point lead. Allegri also had a nice first half and made his first shot by knocking down a three-pointer.
Notable
• UNCG's game at Furman, which had been scheduled for Monday night, will be played at 5 p.m. Feb. 8. ESPNU is again scheduled to air the game.
• UNCG’s Isaiah Miller has been named on the Lou Henson Award midseason watch list. The award goes the top mid-major player in Division I.
• UNCG coach Wes Miller earned his 100th career Southern Conference win over The Citadel last week. On Wednesday night he picked up his 175th career win to rank 15th all-time in league history and one win behind Lefty Driesell, who coached at Davidson before going on to Maryland. Miller, who is in his 10th season with the Spartans, is the longest tenured coach in the Southern Conference.
What they're saying
“There’s really not that much to it because we just believe and listen to what Coach tells us. If we do that we can do anything because we have a group of talented guys.” – UNCG's A.J. McGinnis on the key stretch with Isaiah Miller out with four fouls.
“He goes down with four and I thought we struggled the first couple of possessions without him, but then we did really well without him. Isaiah is a terrific player but we aren’t a one-man team and we have a lot of really, good young players who are getting better and better.” – UNCG coach Wes Miller.
“We are just staying focused and getting locked in on defense. We are trying to be active and are just trying to maintain.” – UNCG's Keyshaun Langley on the five-game win streak.
Statistics
Records
Mercer: 3-4 Southern Conference, 10-5 overall.
UNCG: 6-2, 11-5.
Up next
Mercer: At Wofford, 4 p.m. Saturday (ESPN+).
UNCG: VMI, 7 p.m. Saturday (ESPN+).