UNCG routed by No. 13 Tennessee

A recap of UNCG’s 76-36 men’s basketball loss at No. 13 Tennessee on Saturday:
Why the Spartans lost
Tennessee limited UNCG to 14 baskets, including just three three-point buckets, and scored 32 points off 25 Spartans turnovers.
Stars
UNCG
De’Monte Buckingham: 10 points, five rebounds.
Tennessee
Brandon Huntley-Hatfield: 12 points.
Josiah-Jordan James: 12 points (4-for-7 3FG).
Santiago Vescovi: 10 points, eight assists.
Notable
Tennessee was the lone team from a Power Five conference on UNCG’s schedule. The Spartans’ last win over a Power Five team came in an 81-76 victory at N.C. State on Dec. 16, 2017.
The 36 points allowed are the fewest in the history of the Vols’ Thompson-Boling Arena.
Tennessee shot 27 percent, and just 15 percent from three-point range, in a 57-52 overtime loss to Texas Tech on Tuesday.
Tennessee used a 13-0 run late in the first half to pull away, pushing a 15-11 lead with 8:05 left in the half to 28-11 with 3:56 to go.
What they’re saying
“We think we can get better.” – Tennessee coach Rick Barnes on the Vols’ defense.
“We spent a lot of time working against a strong, hard and physical defense. We knew we were going to get to shoot as many threes as we wanted to today. So we worked on controlling both ends of the floor and playing physical.” – Barnes.
“He’s a big-time shooter. ... I hope people don’t guard him because when he’s open, he’s going to shoot. He can shoot it as well as anybody.” – Barnes on James.
Records
UNCG: 7-3.
Tennessee: 7-2.
Up next
UNCG: At Towson, 7 p.m. Tuesday (FloHoops.com)
Tennessee: USC-Upstate, 7 p.m. Tuesday.
NO. 13 TENNESSEE 76,
UNC-GREENSBORO 36
UNC-GREENSBORO
FG FT Reb
Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Abdulsalam 10 0-1 0-0 1-3 1 4 0
Thompson 18 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Buckingham 28 3-8 2-2 1-5 0 1 10
Hunter 26 3-6 0-0 0-5 0 1 6
Treacy 22 1-5 0-0 0-2 1 2 3
Jones 19 1-3 0-0 1-3 1 1 2
Leyte 18 2-2 0-0 0-3 1 1 4
Ko.Langley 17 0-3 0-0 0-0 2 0 0
White 15 3-5 1-3 1-3 0 1 7
Tharrington 13 1-4 0-0 0-0 0 1 2
Ke.Langley 12 0-1 2-2 0-0 1 0 2
Raynor 2 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 14-38 5-7 4-24 7 13 36
Percentages: FG .368, FT .714.
3-Point Goals: 3-16, .188 (Buckingham 2-5, Treacy 1-3, Tharrington 0-1, Jones 0-2, Ko.Langley 0-2, Hunter 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 2.
Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (White).
Turnovers: 25 (Leyte 6, Abdulsalam 3, Ko.Langley 3, White 3, Buckingham 2, Tharrington 2, Thompson 2, Treacy 2, Hunter, Ke.Langley).
Steals: 2 (Ko.Langley, Tharrington).
Technical Fouls: None.
TENNESSEE
FG FT Reb
Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Fulkerson 20 1-3 0-0 2-4 1 1 2
Nkamhoua 17 3-6 0-0 1-3 0 1 7
Chandler 27 2-9 4-4 2-2 6 0 9
James 22 4-7 0-0 1-4 2 3 12
Vescovi 24 4-7 0-0 0-2 8 2 10
Zeigler 22 3-9 0-0 0-2 2 1 9
Hntly-Hatfld 17 6-10 0-0 2-2 0 0 12
Bailey 14 2-6 0-0 0-1 1 1 5
Powell 13 1-2 0-1 1-4 1 0 2
Plavsic 9 1-1 0-0 2-4 0 1 2
Mashack 8 1-2 0-0 0-0 1 1 3
Diboundje 5 1-2 1-2 1-1 0 0 3
Gilbert 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Sulack 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 29-64 5-7 12-29 22 12 76
Percentages: FG .453, FT .714.
3-Point Goals: 13-35, .371 (James 4-7, Zeigler 3-6, Vescovi 2-5, Mashack 1-2, Nkamhoua 1-3, Chandler 1-4, Bailey 1-5, Diboundje 0-1, Huntley-Hatfield 0-1, Powell 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 3.
Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Fulkerson 3, Huntley-Hatfield).
Turnovers: 7 (Fulkerson 2, Bailey, Chandler, James, Plavsic, Zeigler).
Steals: 13 (Vescovi 4, Mashack 2, Zeigler 2, Chandler, Fulkerson, Huntley-Hatfield, James, Nkamhoua).
Technical Fouls: None.
UNC-Greensboro 15 21 — 36
Tennessee 33 43 — 76
A: 16,074 (21,678).