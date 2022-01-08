UNCG shuts down VMI for Southern Conference road win

• VMI jacked up 36 three-point shots, making 10 of them, but the Keydets scored only eight other baskets on 16 two-point attempts.

• A 14-7 surge to end the first half sent UNCG into the locker room leading 36-25.

• UNCG's next home game, against Wofford on Monday, is rescheduled from Jan. 1. After playing the Bulldogs, games next week scheduled at The Citadel on Thursday and at Mercer on Saturday would mean the Spartans play four games in eight days.

What they're saying

• "We had lost our first conference game, so we came in with an aggressive mindset. Me, personally, I came in aggressive, took the shots I wanted to take, and my teammates found me. It was a lot of fun playing defense today. We've been trying to lock in on defense because that's our bread-and-butter." – Kobe Langley, to UNCGSpartans.com.