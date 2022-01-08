UNCG shuts down VMI for Southern Conference road win

A recap of the UNCG men's basketball team's 72-56 victory at VMI on Saturday.
Why UNCG won
The Spartans held the Keydets 23 points below their per-game scoring average, took care of the basketball and got a key performance from junior guard Kobe Langley.
Stars
UNCG
Kobe Langley: 18 points (6-for-12 FG, 4-for-9 3FG), six rebounds, three assists, three steals.
Kaleb Hunter: 15 points (7-for-7 FT).
De'Monte Buckingham: 12 points, nine rebounds.
Bas Leyte: 11 points, five rebounds.
VMI
Jake Stephens: 22 points.
Kamdyn Curfman: 16 points, 10 rebounds.
Notable
• Langley scored in double figures for the second straight game and fifth time this season.
• UNCG forced 15 VMI turnovers, getting 15 points off them, but committed only two.
• VMI jacked up 36 three-point shots, making 10 of them, but the Keydets scored only eight other baskets on 16 two-point attempts.
• A 14-7 surge to end the first half sent UNCG into the locker room leading 36-25.
• UNCG's next home game, against Wofford on Monday, is rescheduled from Jan. 1. After playing the Bulldogs, games next week scheduled at The Citadel on Thursday and at Mercer on Saturday would mean the Spartans play four games in eight days.
What they're saying
• "We had lost our first conference game, so we came in with an aggressive mindset. Me, personally, I came in aggressive, took the shots I wanted to take, and my teammates found me. It was a lot of fun playing defense today. We've been trying to lock in on defense because that's our bread-and-butter." – Kobe Langley, to UNCGSpartans.com.
• "He was aggressive right from the beginning. It was a pride thing because he didn't feel like he played as well as he could've in the previous game. ... He made some shots, which helped, but the defensive thing is what we've got to have from him every game and he brought it today." – Mike Jones, UNCG coach, on Langley, to UNCGSpartans.com