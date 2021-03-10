UNCG softball team ties NCAA home run record

ELON — UNCG's softball team tied an NCAA record with five home runs in one inning during its 13-3 win over Elon on Wednesday.

Jordan Gontram homered two times in the inning, then Makenna Matthijs, Katie Stettler and Samantha Lagrama all hit two-run homers. Matthijs also hit a home run in the first inning, and the Spartans finished the day with six.

Eight other schools, including Oklahoma which accomplished the same feat earlier this season, share the record.

UNCG, coached by Janelle Breneman, is 8-4 after losing its first four games. The Spartans will play at home against College of Charleston at 4 p.m. Friday and in a doubleheader at noon Saturday. All three games will air on ESPN+.