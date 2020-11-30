UNCG Spartans keep basketball in perspective inside Louisville bubble

"From a standpoint of what Louisville has done to ensure the health and safety of the kids and staff, it's been excellent," Record said.

Miller added: "They've thought of every detail, whether it's how your room is cleaned, how meeting rooms are cleaned after you use them, how floors are cleaned. I have nothing but praise and admiration for what Louisville has done."

And though the postponement of the game Sunday night against Winthrop was difficult, again, Miller and the Spartans aren't complaining. Their 37-year-old coach and his band of 18- to 22-year-olds are putting their sport in its proper place.

"This has to be a year when you put things in perspective," Miller said. "You have to be able to adjust on the fly and have to be really resilient. The best examples we have as adults are these young people. They're so resilient and adaptive.

"If we can all take the same attitude as Isaiah Miller, he's happy all the time. It doesn't matter what happens, Isaiah Miller is happy and positive and appreciative."

Talk about breaths of fresh air.

"This is just basketball," Wes Miller said. "We're in the midst of a global pandemic. We're getting to play basketball. We got to play a game (Friday). This is not a big deal.

"There's a lot worse things that are happening in the world that are way more serious than our game getting canceled."

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.