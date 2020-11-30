UNCG Spartans keep basketball in perspective inside Louisville bubble

The moment, a breath of fresh air outside a hotel, didn't even last a minute. Maybe 45 seconds, tops.
"I walked our team down to the lobby and asked security if we could just walk right outside, just to get fresh air," UNCG coach Wes Miller said. "I made the whole team walk outside with me. The guys walked out and walked right back in."
Take a win when you can get it, especially this college basketball season.
Miller and the Spartans are in Louisville, Ky., where they'll face Prairie View A&M on Tuesday afternoon in the first of three games scheduled over the final four days in this bubble environment. Then they'll board their three buses to return to Greensboro and complete a trip none of them will ever forget.
UNCG and the other eight men's teams are living for a few days inside the Galt House, a hotel that connects to the KFC Yum! Center.
Living in a hotel overlooking the Ohio River and playing basketball? It's fun while it lasts.
"We talked openly about it today," Miller said by phone Sunday night, the Spartans' sixth of 11 inside the Galt vault. "The last couple of days it's really set in, just being inside. We hadn't been outside in six days. ... There is an aspect of cabin fever that's real."
To be clear, they're not complaining, Miller said. Just to get to Louisville — maybe that, instead of beating Little Rock on Friday night, was really the season-opening win — has put athletics director Kim Record, her team and the Spartans through paces they never would have imagined.
Starting with the three buses. Normally, the Spartans' 27-member party would travel in one 56-passenger bus.
"Having had the team be paused and quarantined, your goal is not to have that happen again, so how do you do that?" Record said by phone Sunday night. "This is a really serious virus. If we're going to commit to playing intercollegiate athletics, we need to commit to doing everything we can to keep our kids safe."
So to allow for social distancing, those 27 rode on three buses.
Thankful for coaches and staff who miss holidays with their own families to serve the Spartans.
Record also is making sure that everything is in its place — not just an athletics director's normal duties, but an athletics director's pandemic duties.
"I've never used so many yardsticks in my life, literally measuring 6 feet," Record said. "Where we put players on the bench. They can't share water bottles, things you normally do but you don't do it in that spread-out of a situation."
Besides the breath of fresh air, visits by relatives have been permitted, but with limits.
"We have a family space," Record said, "and I'm looking at Angelo (Allegri) and his mom and grandmother. I had to say, 'You have to sit here, and you have to sit here. No touching, and wear your mask.' And that's family. But they're not part of our basketball, 27-people family."
Linens, towels and extras at the hotel are placed on tables near the elevators on each team's floor. Players are assigned one to a room. UNCG tested for coronavirus three times a week before it left Greensboro and has continued, following ACC protocols, in Louisville. All of it leaves Miller and Record praising organizers in Louisville.
"From a standpoint of what Louisville has done to ensure the health and safety of the kids and staff, it's been excellent," Record said.
Miller added: "They've thought of every detail, whether it's how your room is cleaned, how meeting rooms are cleaned after you use them, how floors are cleaned. I have nothing but praise and admiration for what Louisville has done."
Spartans compete hard and have fun.
And though the postponement of the game Sunday night against Winthrop was difficult, again, Miller and the Spartans aren't complaining. Their 37-year-old coach and his band of 18- to 22-year-olds are putting their sport in its proper place.
"This has to be a year when you put things in perspective," Miller said. "You have to be able to adjust on the fly and have to be really resilient. The best examples we have as adults are these young people. They're so resilient and adaptive.
"If we can all take the same attitude as Isaiah Miller, he's happy all the time. It doesn't matter what happens, Isaiah Miller is happy and positive and appreciative."
Talk about breaths of fresh air.
"This is just basketball," Wes Miller said. "We're in the midst of a global pandemic. We're getting to play basketball. We got to play a game (Friday). This is not a big deal.
"There's a lot worse things that are happening in the world that are way more serious than our game getting canceled."
