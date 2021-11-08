UNCG Spartans learning new philosophy, new system with new coach Mike Jones

On the court, that might be most evident on defense.

“Wes’s teams stole the ball. They had Isaiah Miller,” Jones said. “We don’t have that. … The philosophy is the same – to make it hard for the other team to score.”

Previously, the Spartans stressed running shooters off the three-point line.

“It was tough at the beginning to break those habits after three years,” Abdulsalam said “I’ve been playing college basketball for three years, so I’ve been picking up stuff and so I should be able to do this, too. This is more of a gap defense. We’re not giving anything in the paint.”

Then there’s demeanor on the UNCG bench. Miller was fired up, shedding his sports jacket moments after the opening tips.

This might look tamer with Jones in charge.

“I think it’s the age,” Abdulsalam said. “We probably missed Coach Jones’ fiery nature. It’s the age thing. He’ll go off now, too. The way he explains stuff, he doesn’t feel he has to yell stuff. With our team, we know.”

Jones is 56.