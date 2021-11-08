UNCG Spartans learning new philosophy, new system with new coach Mike Jones

GREENSBORO — The message from first-year coach Mike Jones might be delivered in different ways to the UNCG men’s basketball team.
But as long as it’s received, that’s what will matter most.
The Spartans are embarking on a season of transition. Jones sees this as an ideal opportunity.
“It’s a challenge and a blessing. It’s both,” Jones said of stepping in following the highly successful Wes Miller. “We’re not trying to match whatever anybody did. As of right now, I think this move was a great move, a way to be challenged in different ways.”
Jones did fine in directing Radford for 10 seasons. He shifts from the Big South Conference to the Southern Conference.
Whether it’s a coaching style or defensive alignments or the way the message is communicated, there are alterations.
But that doesn’t mean there needs to be a drop-off.
“We had enough time to gel,” senior forward Mohammed Abdulsalam said. “I didn’t know how it was going to be at first. Learning a new philosophy, a new system, I feel we have the right approach.”
That’s something that Dennis Felton, a college teammate of Jones at Howard, said that UNCG has going for it. Felton is considered a mentor, and when he was Georgia’s coach he hired Jones for his staff.
“I’ve never really been into just trying to hire friends,” Felton said. “The first quality is, ‘Can he be great at the job?’ I always wanted to keep a staff of future head coaches. I knew that he would be if he was given the chance.”
Jones grew up following the programs around the nation’s capital – Maryland and the late John Thompson’s Georgetown Hoyas.
His coaching journey began in 1990 when he was put in charge of the junior varsity team at Sidwell Friends, a Washington, D.C., school that has been attended by children of Presidents Clinton and Obama.
Jones coached sons of senators, but politics didn’t enter into the game plans. For the young coach, it was time to experiment.
“I loved the idea of trying stuff that I wanted to run,” Jones said.
So it was an evolution as he joined the college coaching ranks and made a climb. He didn’t become a head coach until Radford’s offer.
“I wasn’t sure if I was ever going to get that opportunity,” Jones said. “As my wife (Dr. Sharon Blackwell Jones) says, you deserve a chance to get fired just like everybody else.”
He held the Radford job for a decade.
“It’s definitely unusual to stay in one place for so long,” he said. “You’re the guy that gets the heat and the glory.”
Felton, now the associate head coach at George Mason, said he’s proud of the way Jones developed into a head coach. It wasn’t a surprise, though.
“He has natural instincts to be a leader of men,” Felton said. “Very, very team-oriented and that made him a great teammate. You really need to be a great communicator. He’s great at building the kind of relationships that lead to success.”
Strengthening the Spartans
Now it’s a matter of forging those bonds with the Spartans, who won the 2021 Southern Conference Tournament and made the NCAA Tournament for the second time in four years.
Yet it’s a largely different cast, particularly with a few players following Miller to Cincinnati.
If first impressions are any indication, Jones has drummed up support.
“We’re getting that trust right now,” senior guard Kaleb Hunter said.
Abdulsalam said not all conversations with the new coach involve basketball. Some of the discussions, of course, do include X's and O's.
“My style and my philosophy is if we’re not learning then we’re not getting better,” Jones said.
There are differences from the previous staff. No one is surprised by that.
On the court, that might be most evident on defense.
“Wes’s teams stole the ball. They had Isaiah Miller,” Jones said. “We don’t have that. … The philosophy is the same – to make it hard for the other team to score.”
Previously, the Spartans stressed running shooters off the three-point line.
“It was tough at the beginning to break those habits after three years,” Abdulsalam said “I’ve been playing college basketball for three years, so I’ve been picking up stuff and so I should be able to do this, too. This is more of a gap defense. We’re not giving anything in the paint.”
Then there’s demeanor on the UNCG bench. Miller was fired up, shedding his sports jacket moments after the opening tips.
This might look tamer with Jones in charge.
“I think it’s the age,” Abdulsalam said. “We probably missed Coach Jones’ fiery nature. It’s the age thing. He’ll go off now, too. The way he explains stuff, he doesn’t feel he has to yell stuff. With our team, we know.”
Jones is 56.
“Coach Jones is definitely more laid-back,” Hunter said. “I feel like he’s a life coach. He’s going to tell you when you’re right. He’s going to tell you when you’re wrong. … Every coach has that fire under him. He’s not as intense, but he definitely gets the job done. He’s going to get the best out of everybody.”
Abdulsalam said there was uneasiness that would accompany any coaching change. He was one of the players who wanted to give Jones a chance.
“At least now, I think he’s a pretty cool coach,” he said. “I’m just a few months in. I don’t know how our first film session will go after a game.”
Jones said he looks forward to coaching at the Greensboro Coliseum on a regular basis. His previous experience there came in December 2018, when his Radford team lost to the Spartans.
Now, he’ll be on the other end of the court.
Felton was a head coach at three colleges and spent time in NBA front offices. He likes this latest situation for Jones.
“I think it’s a terrific opportunity to lead a program that has a lot of the things you need to be successful,” Felton said. “(UNCG) was probably very thoughtful and smart in going out and pursuing Mike. Wes Miller took time to build a program the right way. (Jones) is very resilient and it’s going to take that going through a transition. It’s going to take an incredible amount of resiliency to try to build it up again for sustained success.”