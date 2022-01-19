UNCG to host Chattanooga, co-leader in Southern Conference, on Thursday night

A preview of UNCG's men's basketball game:
What
Chattanooga at UNCG
When
7 p.m. Thursday
Records
Chattanooga: 4-1 Southern Conference, 14-4 overall.
UNCG: 2-3, 10-7.
Tickets
How to watch
ESPN+
Notable
• UNCG's Khrye Thompson, a junior guard from Kernersville and a Wesleyan Christian Academy graduate, is out for the season. The school would not disclose the reason, only saying it was a "non-COVID illness/medical condition." Thompson played in 10 games this season, averaging 22.6 minutes, 5.4 points and 5.5 rebounds. He scored 14 points in a game at Towson on Dec. 14 and grabbed 11 rebounds at Northern Kentucky on Nov. 12.
• The Mocs, tied with Mercer for the league lead, were the preseason pick by league coaches to finish first in the regular season.
• Malachi Smith leads Chattanooga with 21.5 points per game.
• David Jean-Baptiste averages 14.6 points and is 51-for-121 (42.1 percent) from three-point range.
• The Mocs' No. 46 NCAA NET ranking is the best in the Southern Conference; UNCG is No. 180.
• UNCG, in Coach Mike Jones' first season, has lost two straight, most recently at Mercer on Saturday, and five of eight. But UNCG has held five of those eight opponents below 60 points.
• De'Monte Buckingham's 13.4 points and 7.5 rebounds lead the Spartans.