UNCG to host Wofford in men's basketball
UNCG to host Wofford in men's basketball

A preview of UNCG's men's basketball game:

What

Wofford at UNCG

When

6 p.m. Monday

Where

Greensboro Coliseum

Records

Wofford: 1-2 Southern, 9-6 overall.

UNCG: 1-1, 9-5.

Tickets

$15; ticketmaster.com

How to watch

ESPN+

Notable

This is a rescheduled game from Jan. 1.

 UNCG has held its last three opponents – Md.-Baltimore County, Furman and VMI – below 60 points.

 Max Klesmit leads the Terriers with 15.7 points per game, seventh-best in the Southern Conference. B.J. Mack is 12th at 14.6 points.

 De'Monte Buckingham leads UNCG with 13.4 points, 16th-best in the Southern, and is No. 4 in the league with 7.9 rebounds per game.

 Wofford owns an NCAA NET ranking of No. 110; UNCG is No. 166.

 The game comes on the first day of the university's spring semester.

Information

UNCGSpartans.com

