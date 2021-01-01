UNCG to open conference play; A&T on the road

Notable: The Aggies haven't played since a loss to UNCG on Dec. 22. A&T's Kam Langley narrowly missed his third career triple-double in that game with 12 points, nine assists and eight rebounds, six of which were defensive. ... The Bulldogs' last game was a 66-point loss to Furman on Dec. 21. They've scored more than 60 points in a game only three times this season, are shooting 35.2 percent and are being outrebounded by nearly 13 per game.