UNCG to open conference play; A&T on the road

An update on college basketball in the area and elsewhere in North Carolina on Saturday:
UNCG
What: East Tennessee State (5-4 overall, 1-0 Southern) at UNCG (5-3, 0-0).
When: 5 p.m. Saturday.
Where: Greensboro Coliseum (closed to the public, except for players on each team receiving two tickets each).
How to watch: WGHP, ESPN+.
Notable: East Tennessee State's Brewer brothers, with season-high scoring efforts, led the Bucs' league-opening win over Western Carolina on Wednesday night. Ty Brewer scored 24 points, and Ledarrius Brewer added 21. They combined to shoot 18-for-24. Ledarrius Brewer also had seven rebounds and seven steals. ... Jason Shay, who had spent five seasons as a Bucs assistant, replaced Steve Forbes as head coach after Wake Forest hired Forbes. ... UNCG's scheduled league opener at The Citadel was postponed. ... The broadcast on WGHP is part of a Nexstar regional network that airs league games.
N.C. A&T
What: A&T (3-9 overall, 0-0 MEAC) at South Carolina State (0-10, 0-0).
When: 2 p.m. Saturday.
Where: Orangeburg, S.C.
Notable: The Aggies haven't played since a loss to UNCG on Dec. 22. A&T's Kam Langley narrowly missed his third career triple-double in that game with 12 points, nine assists and eight rebounds, six of which were defensive. ... The Bulldogs' last game was a 66-point loss to Furman on Dec. 21. They've scored more than 60 points in a game only three times this season, are shooting 35.2 percent and are being outrebounded by nearly 13 per game.
Elsewhere
Noon: Elon at Northeastern (FloHoops.com)
1 p.m.: UNC-Wilmington at Drexel (FloHoops.com)
2 p.m.: East Carolina at Tulane (ESPN+)
2:30 p.m.: Davidson at Virginia Commonwealth (NBC Sports)
4 p.m.: Notre Dame at North Carolina (ACC)
4 p.m.: Troy at Appalachian State (ESPN+)
4 p.m.: Western Kentucky at Charlotte (WMYV)
5 p.m.: Appalachian State women at Troy (ESPN+)
8 p.m.: Duke at Florida State (ESPN2)