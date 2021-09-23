UNCG to pay remainder of former AD Kim Record's contract this fall

Kim Record, whose employment as UNCG's athletics director ended Sept. 3 on short notice, will receive payments this fall that will cover the remainder of her contract.
Record, who was in her 12th year as the athletics department's CEO, drew a salary of $202,300. Her contract was effective through June 30, 2022.
Payouts this month and in October, part of a separation agreement, will total more than $185,000 to cover salary, bonuses and accrued vacation, with an additional $4,600 for COBRA insurance.
Record and UNCG agreed to keep the details of the separation agreement confidential. UNCG provided the document, which is signed by Record, Chancellor Franklin D. Gilliam Jr. and university general counsel Jerry D. Blakemore, as part of a public-records request by the News & Record.
The agreement states that "the Parties have determined that it is in their mutual best interest to terminate said Employment Contract." A message from Gilliam posted Sept. 3 at UNCGSpartans.com said that Record was "stepping down," and while it praised her for the success by athletics department teams, for academic achievements by athletes and fundraising, she is not quoted in the post.
But the decision that her employment would end without cause – "that's business," she said – and the way it took place came as a surprise.
“I was shocked it was effective two days later,” Record said of a meeting with Gilliam Sept. 1, two days before her final day on the job.
The unexpected, abrupt ending also has raised questions among supporters of the athletics department and the basketball program; among players who competed for former men's basketball coach Wes Miller; and in the community in Greensboro.
Gilliam has declined interview requests to answer questions about why Record's contract would not be renewed, why her employment was terminated two weeks after a new athletics year had begun for Spartans athletes and coaches and why a career administrator, one in line to lead the nation's athletics directors association, would be out of work on two days' notice.
The agreement, signed by Record and Gilliam, stipulates that Record remained on payroll with UNCG through Sept. 15.
She is scheduled to receive lump-sum payments or payouts totaling $187.368.81 on Sept. 30 or Oct. 31 in these breakdowns:
• A lump-sum payment for her contract totaling $160,154.13 on Sept. 30.
• A lump-sum payment for accrued vacation of $23,342.30 on Oct. 31.
• A lump-sum payout for bonus leave of $3,890.38 on Oct. 31.
• In addition, Record will receive $4,638.08, representing the amount required for COBRA insurance through the original end of the contract, on Sept. 30.
Record signed the agreement on Sept. 10, and Gilliam signed on Sept. 14.
Kevin Bostian, who went to UNCG in April 2020 as the executive associate athletics director for advancement, is serving as interim athletics director. UNCG says it conducting a national search for Record's replacement.
Eddie Wooten is sports editor of the Winston-Salem Journal and the News & Record in Greensboro.
