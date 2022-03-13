UNCG to play in College Basketball Invitational at Daytona Beach

UNCG's men's basketball team will continue its season in the College Basketball Invitational next weekend.

The Spartans, a No. 10 seed, will play No. 7 Boston University at 5 p.m. Sunday at Daytona Beach, Fla.

All games in the 16-team, single-elimination tournament will be played at the Daytona Beach Ocean Center.

UNCG, with a win, would play the Middle Tennessee-California Baptist winner at 6 p.m. March 21 in the quarterfinals.

VMI, from the Southern Conference, and UNC Wilmington are in the event and will play each other in the first round at noon March 20. UNC-Asheville also is in and will play Stephen F. Austin at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

FloHoops.com, a subscription streaming service, will air the first two rounds. ESPN2 will air the semifinals and final.

The championship game is at 5 p.m. March 23.