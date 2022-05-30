UNCG to play in Statesboro Regional in NCAA baseball tournament

Where college baseball teams from North Carolina are headed for NCAA Tournament regionals Friday-Monday.
UNCG (34-28)
Regional
Statesboro
Seed
No. 4
First opponent
No. 1 Georgia Southern (40-18; No. 16 overall)
Also in the field
No. 2 Notre Dame
No. 3 Texas Tech
Notable
• UNCG freshman outfielder Kennedy Jones, the Walt Nadzak Most Outstanding Player of the Southern Conference championship event, set tournament records with 16 hits, 17 RBIs, 37 at-bats and 33 total bases and matched the tournament record with five home runs. He also became UNCG’s single-season RBI record-holder with 73.
People are also reading…
• Six of Coach Billy Godwin's UNCG players made All-Southern Conference Tournament: Jones, Price King, Dallas Callahan, Greg Hardison, Zack Budzik and Pres Cavenaugh.
• Notre Dame is coached by Link Jarrett, who led the UNCG program for seven seasons, through 2019, and recruited a number of the current Spartans.
East Carolina (42-18)
Regional
Greenville
Seed
No. 1 (No. 8 overall)
First opponent
No. 4 Coppin State
Also in the field
No. 2 Virginia
No. 3 Coastal Carolina
North Carolina (38-19)
Regional
Chapel Hill
Seed
No. 1 (No. 10 overall)
First opponent
No. 4 Hofstra
Also in the field
No. 2 Georgia
No. 3 Virginia Commonwealth
Wake Forest (40-17-1)
Regional
College Park
Seed
No. 2
First opponent
No. 3 Connecticut
Also in the field
No. 1 Maryland (No. 15 overall)
No. 4 Long Island
Notable
• Wake Forest's selection is its first since 2017.
• The 40-win season by Coach Tom Walter's Demon Deacons is Wake Forest's seventh.
• The Demon Deacons' RPI is No. 6 nationally (North Carolina is No. 4, Virginia Tech No. 5), although Wake Forest went 14-14-1 in ACC games.
Campbell (40-17)
Regional
Knoxville
Seed
No. 3
First opponent
No. 2 Georgia Tech
Also in the field
No. 1 Tennessee (No. 1 overall)
No. 4 Alabama State