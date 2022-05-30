UNCG to play in Statesboro Regional in NCAA baseball tournament

Where college baseball teams from North Carolina are headed for NCAA Tournament regionals Friday-Monday.

UNCG (34-28)

Regional

Statesboro

Seed

No. 4

First opponent

No. 1 Georgia Southern (40-18; No. 16 overall)

Also in the field

No. 2 Notre Dame

No. 3 Texas Tech

Notable

• UNCG freshman outfielder Kennedy Jones, the Walt Nadzak Most Outstanding Player of the Southern Conference championship event, set tournament records with 16 hits, 17 RBIs, 37 at-bats and 33 total bases and matched the tournament record with five home runs. He also became UNCG’s single-season RBI record-holder with 73.

• Six of Coach Billy Godwin's UNCG players made All-Southern Conference Tournament: Jones, Price King, Dallas Callahan, Greg Hardison, Zack Budzik and Pres Cavenaugh.

• Notre Dame is coached by Link Jarrett, who led the UNCG program for seven seasons, through 2019, and recruited a number of the current Spartans.

East Carolina (42-18)

Regional

Greenville

Seed

No. 1 (No. 8 overall)

First opponent

No. 4 Coppin State

Also in the field

No. 2 Virginia

No. 3 Coastal Carolina

North Carolina (38-19)

Regional

Chapel Hill

Seed

No. 1 (No. 10 overall)

First opponent

No. 4 Hofstra

Also in the field

No. 2 Georgia

No. 3 Virginia Commonwealth

Wake Forest (40-17-1)

Regional

College Park

Seed

No. 2

First opponent

No. 3 Connecticut

Also in the field

No. 1 Maryland (No. 15 overall)

No. 4 Long Island

Notable

• Wake Forest's selection is its first since 2017.

• The 40-win season by Coach Tom Walter's Demon Deacons is Wake Forest's seventh.

• The Demon Deacons' RPI is No. 6 nationally (North Carolina is No. 4, Virginia Tech No. 5), although Wake Forest went 14-14-1 in ACC games.

Campbell (40-17)

Regional

Knoxville

Seed

No. 3

First opponent

No. 2 Georgia Tech

Also in the field

No. 1 Tennessee (No. 1 overall)

No. 4 Alabama State