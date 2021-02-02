UNCG to visit The Citadel on Wednesday night

Matchup

Every game matters in February for leaders in the conference. UNCG is one of four teams tied atop the Southern Conference in the loss column, with two: Wofford (8-2), East Tennessee State (6-2) and Furman (5-2). ... The Spartans' six-game winning streak is the league's longest. ... UNCG beat the Bullldogs 87-73 on Jan. 18 in Greensboro, part of a stretch in which The Citadel has lost six of seven. But that lone win came over Wofford on Jan. 27. ... Isaiah Miller, at 18.8 points per game, is the only Spartan averaging in double figures. ... Hayden Brown leads The Citadel with 20.6 points and 10.6 rebounds per game.