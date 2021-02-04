 Skip to main content
UNCG-Western Carolina basketball game rescheduled; NCAA Division III winter championships canceled
UNCG-Western Carolina basketball game rescheduled; NCAA Division III winter championships canceled

COVID-19 updates regarding schedules and seasons affecting area college teams:

UNCG

The Spartans men's basketball team will play at Western Carolina on Feb. 22 to make up a game that was postponed in January.

NCAA Division III

The The NCAA Division III Administrative Committee has canceled NCAA Division III winter sports championships because of low participation numbers brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Greensboro men's basketball team is 1-3 in the USA South Conference's East Division and 4-8 overall, and the Pride women are 1-3 in the league and overall. Greensboro also is fielding teams or athletes this winter in men's and women's swimming and men's and women's wrestling.

Guilford's men's basketball team, the college's only team competing this winter, will open its season at Randolph on Sunday. Four games, before Sunday, have been canceled or postponed, and eight are listed on the team's schedule, all to be played in February.

