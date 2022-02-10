UNCG whips The Citadel, will host Mercer on Sunday

STAFF REPORT
A recap of the UNCG men's basketball team's 86-66 win over The Citadel on Thursday night.
Stars
The Citadel
Jason Roche: 23 points (5-for-13 FG, 4-for-12 3FG).
Hayden Brown: 21 points, 10 rebounds.
UNCG
Bas Leyte: 20 points, eight rebounds.
Kaleb Hunter: 19 points, six rebounds.
Mohammed Abdulsalam: Nine points, 10 rebounds.
Keyshaun Langley: 11 points.
Records
The Citadel: 4-8 Southern Conference, 10-13 overall.
UNCG: 7-6, 15-10.
Up next
The Citadel: At VMI, 3:30 p.m. Saturday (CBS Sports).
UNCG: Mercer, 3 p.m. Sunday (ESPN+).
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!