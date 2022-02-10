 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UNCG whips The Citadel, will host Mercer on Sunday
UNCG whips The Citadel, will host Mercer on Sunday

A recap of the UNCG men's basketball team's 86-66 win over The Citadel on Thursday night.

Stars

The Citadel

Jason Roche: 23 points (5-for-13 FG, 4-for-12 3FG).

Hayden Brown: 21 points, 10 rebounds.

UNCG

Bas Leyte: 20 points, eight rebounds.

Kaleb Hunter: 19 points, six rebounds.

Mohammed Abdulsalam: Nine points, 10 rebounds.

Keyshaun Langley: 11 points.

Records

The Citadel: 4-8 Southern Conference, 10-13 overall.

UNCG: 7-6, 15-10.

Up next

The Citadel: At VMI, 3:30 p.m. Saturday (CBS Sports).

UNCG: Mercer, 3 p.m. Sunday (ESPN+).

