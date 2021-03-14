UNCG will play Florida State in the NCAA Tournament

Miller moved to No. 3 on UNG's all-time scoring list in securing honors as the Southern Conference's player of the year for a second straight season and as its defensive player of the year for a third straight season. But more importantly, he and Kaleb Hunter have led Coach Wes Miller's team to their second NCAA Tournament appearance in four years as the Spartans have won 15 of their last 18 games. UNCG opened its season in a bubble environment in Louisville, Ky., so its surroundings in Indianapolis won't be an unfamiliar scenario.

• "We haven't broken them down. From a coach's perspective, we don't know enough yet and will change that here in the next 48 hours. But when we played Gonzaga a couple of years back, the selection show occurred, it felt like you were starting from scratch. It doesn't feel that way with Florida State. I watch them all the time here on ESPN and the ACC Network. I've been a big fan of Leonard Hamilton and what he does defensively and rebounding, so I've tried to learn over the years watching his teams play. And then I watched their last two games. I watched their game against Carolina (Friday night), pulling really hard for Coach Williams and my brother (Walker) and those guys and my buddies, and I watched their game here in isolation last night (against Georgia Tech in the ACC championship game). I have familiarity, but to say that I'm an expert is not the case because I haven't broken them down the way we would break down an opponent." – Wes Miller, UNCG coach.