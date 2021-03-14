UNCG will play Florida State in the NCAA Tournament

A preview of UNCG's participation in the NCAA Tournament:
About the Spartans
Seed
No. 13, East region
Record
21-8
Opponent
No. 4 Florida State (16-6)
When
Friday (winner vs. No. 5 Colorado-No. 12 Georgetown winner, Sunday)
Coach
Wes Miller
League
Southern Conference (13-5, first place)
How the Spartans qualified
Won league tournament
Players to watch
G Isaiah Miller: 19.3 points, 6.9 rebounds, 4.0 assists
G Keyshaun Langley: 8.8 points, 3.4 assists.
Best win
Mercer, 69-61, March 8 (Southern Conference Tournament final)
Worst loss
Western Carolina, 81-80, Feb. 24
About their season
Miller moved to No. 3 on UNG's all-time scoring list in securing honors as the Southern Conference's player of the year for a second straight season and as its defensive player of the year for a third straight season. But more importantly, he and Kaleb Hunter have led Coach Wes Miller's team to their second NCAA Tournament appearance in four years as the Spartans have won 15 of their last 18 games. UNCG opened its season in a bubble environment in Louisville, Ky., so its surroundings in Indianapolis won't be an unfamiliar scenario.
What they're saying
• "We haven't broken them down. From a coach's perspective, we don't know enough yet and will change that here in the next 48 hours. But when we played Gonzaga a couple of years back, the selection show occurred, it felt like you were starting from scratch. It doesn't feel that way with Florida State. I watch them all the time here on ESPN and the ACC Network. I've been a big fan of Leonard Hamilton and what he does defensively and rebounding, so I've tried to learn over the years watching his teams play. And then I watched their last two games. I watched their game against Carolina (Friday night), pulling really hard for Coach Williams and my brother (Walker) and those guys and my buddies, and I watched their game here in isolation last night (against Georgia Tech in the ACC championship game). I have familiarity, but to say that I'm an expert is not the case because I haven't broken them down the way we would break down an opponent." – Wes Miller, UNCG coach.
• "They'll have a great game plan for him, and they're one of the best defensive teams in the country. I was watching the game against Carolina, and they decided in the last 8-10 minutes that they were really going to buckle down defensively. I was talking to some coaching buddies, saying they may be the best defensive team in the country. They'll make it difficult for Isaiah and for the rest of our guys. But Isaiah is going to compete his tail off, and he belongs on the court with anybody in the world, in my opinion." – Miller on Isaiah Miller and Florida State's game plan.
About the Seminoles
Coach
Leonard Hamilton
League
Atlantic Coast Conference (11-4, second place)
How the Seminoles got in
At-large bid
Players to watch
M.J. Walker: 13.0 points.
RaiQuan Gray: 12.0 points, 6.5 rebounds.
Scottie Barnes: 11 points, 4.3 rebounds, 4.2 assists.
Best win
Virginia, 81-60, Feb. 15
Worst loss
Notre Dame, 83-73, March 6
About their season
Florida State is coming off an 80-75 loss to Georgia Tech in the ACC Tournament championship game. The loss was their second in three games against the Yellow Jackets this season. Besides the stunning loss to Notre Dame on the final day of the regular season, the Seminoles hammered Virginia, a No. 4 seed in the tournament, and beat North Carolina twice, including in the physical ACC semifinal game in Greensboro to avenge a loss two weeks earlier.
Eddie Wooten is sports editor of the Winston-Salem Journal and the News & Record in Greensboro.
Have something to say? Email Eddie at eddie.wooten@greensboro.com or ewooten@wsjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter at @EddieWootenNR.
