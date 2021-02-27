UNCG wins Southern Conference regular season after defeating East Tennessee State in overtime and win by Wofford

• "I did call bank. I called it late, though. When it was in the air, I said, 'Bank! Bank!'" – Isaiah Miller on his three-point shot that tied the score at 72-72 in overtime.

• "We just got stops. They hit that three, I think it was their second possession. After that I don't think they scored until the last minute and we kept getting buckets. We just stepped it up on defense. Our ball-screen defense was really good. Our guards were defeating screens, and they didn't have much movement on offense." – Koval on the overtime dominated by the Spartans.

About the victory

• "Some of the best moments as a coach are seeing them happy and celebrating together. The last eight or nine days have been pretty tough. We played great up at Western, won by 20, but outside of that, it's been tough. They've just kept fighting, even when I've not been pleased with their play. They just keep coming back the next day. I was pleased they got to experience some success today." – Wes Miller, UNCG coach.