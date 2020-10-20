UNCG women's basketball on track to return to practice

GREENSBORO — UNCG hopes to have one of its basketball programs back on the court for practice by the end of the week amidst increased COVID-19 testing, athletics director Kim Record said Tuesday.
The UNCG women’s basketball team entered quarantine Oct. 13 because of a cluster of “fewer than 10 students” with positive tests for COVID-19. The Spartans men’s team entered quarantine Monday “after positive tests impacting fewer than five members of the team," the school announced in a news release.
“There have not been any additional positive tests for women's basketball,” Record wrote via email Tuesday. “They will work to get in shape before full-on practice, so I would expect that to begin to occur at the end of this week.”
UNCG had been testing all the athletes on its teams that are considered to be in season, which is men’s and women’s basketball right now, once per week and testing 25 percent of the athletes on out-of-season teams every week. But Record said Spartans athletes who are in season are now being tested three times per week.
“I'm not surprised that we've had positives, because we've been testing since this summer, which is the best way to ensure their health and safety,” UNCG’s athletics director said of the school’s athletes. “Protocols and information change almost daily, so we want to be in a position to continue to train and reduce the risk of injury for those individuals who do not test positive and have to be quarantined. And we are proactively researching ways in which to do this.”
NCAA Division I basketball teams are permitted 30 practices from Oct. 14 until the Nov. 25 scheduled start of a regular season that has been delayed because of the coronavirus.
UNCG isn’t the only Division I school in Greensboro dealing with positive COVID-19 tests. The N.C. A&T men’s basketball team, which began practicing last week, is in quarantine after positive tests in the Aggies’ program were reported Friday.
The university said four players tested positive Oct. 14. A fifth player produced a positive test Friday. Those five players are in isolation, either in a designated residence hall on campus or at home.
The A&T men's basketball team has suspended practice until players clear quarantine, which won't happen until late this week or early next week, athletics director Earl Hilton said Monday.
