UNCG women's basketball on track to return to practice

GREENSBORO — UNCG hopes to have one of its basketball programs back on the court for practice by the end of the week amidst increased COVID-19 testing, athletics director Kim Record said Tuesday.

The UNCG women’s basketball team entered quarantine Oct. 13 because of a cluster of “fewer than 10 students” with positive tests for COVID-19. The Spartans men’s team entered quarantine Monday “after positive tests impacting fewer than five members of the team," the school announced in a news release.

“There have not been any additional positive tests for women's basketball,” Record wrote via email Tuesday. “They will work to get in shape before full-on practice, so I would expect that to begin to occur at the end of this week.”

UNCG had been testing all the athletes on its teams that are considered to be in season, which is men’s and women’s basketball right now, once per week and testing 25 percent of the athletes on out-of-season teams every week. But Record said Spartans athletes who are in season are now being tested three times per week.