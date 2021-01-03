UNCG women's basketball team beats Converse

"We're really excited about the potential of some of our players to play a lot of minutes, but hadn't seen the results yet," Spartans coach Trina Patterson told UNCGSpartans.com. "One example was actually a starter, Khalis Cain, who was 7-for-10 and very close to a double-double. I think she has some star power. Not yet, because she is such a young player in the game, having just started her career in the seventh grade, but she definitely has the body type and she's very coachable. We're looking for great things from her."