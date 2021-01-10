 Skip to main content
UNCG women's basketball team drops Southern Conference Opener
A recap of the UNCG women's basketball team's 49-42 loss to Western Carolina in a Southern Conference opener Sunday at Fleming Gymnasium.

Why the Spartans lost

The Catamounts held the Spartans to one basket in the final 1:20, after UNCG had cut the lead to 43-40 on a Cece Crudup layup, and made six of their last eight free-throw attempts.

Stars

Western Carolina

Andrea Martin Ruiz: 12 points, four rebounds, two steals, two assists.

UNCG

Cece Crudup: 15 points (3-for-6 3FG), four rebounds.

Amber Redmond: 14 points.

Khalis Cain: 11 rebounds.

Records

Western Carolina: 1-0 Southern Conference, 3-7 overall.

UNCG: 0-1, 2-8.

Up next

Western Carolina: Samford, 6 p.m. Thursday.

UNCG: Mercer, 7 p.m. Thursday.

