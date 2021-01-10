UNCG women's basketball team drops Southern Conference Opener

A recap of the UNCG women's basketball team's 49-42 loss to Western Carolina in a Southern Conference opener Sunday at Fleming Gymnasium.
Why the Spartans lost
The Catamounts held the Spartans to one basket in the final 1:20, after UNCG had cut the lead to 43-40 on a Cece Crudup layup, and made six of their last eight free-throw attempts.
Stars
Western Carolina
Andrea Martin Ruiz: 12 points, four rebounds, two steals, two assists.
UNCG
Cece Crudup: 15 points (3-for-6 3FG), four rebounds.
Amber Redmond: 14 points.
Khalis Cain: 11 rebounds.
Records
Western Carolina: 1-0 Southern Conference, 3-7 overall.
UNCG: 0-1, 2-8.
Up next
Western Carolina: Samford, 6 p.m. Thursday.
UNCG: Mercer, 7 p.m. Thursday.