UNCG's basketball game against Furman postponed; Spartans will play Mercer on Wednesday

“Hey listen, to say that our players and myself and our staff aren’t disappointed is inaccurate,” Miller said. “We’ve been through this multiple times, but that doesn’t mean it gets any easier.”

Miller, who is in his 10th season at UNCG, says he preaches on the court about the next play if something doesn’t go right. He says his players are also doing that when it comes to dealing with COVID-19 and postponements.

“We have no control over situations like this, but we can control how we handle those situations,” Miller said. “Our players are tough-minded, and we’ve always told them go on to the next play. And in this strange season, it’s about moving on to the next play or the next game.”

On the bus ride home Miller speculated that the Spartans would play before their next game at 7 p.m. Saturday against VMI at the Greensboro Coliseum. He was right when the Mercer game was moved from Feb. 1 to Wednesday night.

“We’ll wait and see if we do get another game added, because there are other schools that had games moved around as well who aren’t on pause,” Miller said. “My staff will find out quickly and we’ll start working on the scouting report if we play somebody before the VMI game.”